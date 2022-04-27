Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: There goes the losing streak

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game

The Rangers are resting several key players, and those who are in the lineup will be focusing on staying healthy. End of season fever, can you feel it?

Not only is this game on a Wednesday, but it’s starting at 7:30.

Madison Square Garden is a bucket list arena for me.

Honouring Guy Lafleur and giving out an award honouring Rod Gilbert makes for a nice pre-game ceremony.

First Period

Two whistles in the first 45 seconds. Buckle up.

Rem Pitlick has a high shooting percentage and it’s clear he doesn’t expect to get stopped when he shoots it.

Ryan Poehling scores. Since he scores in bunches, will he get another?

Good end to the period, and it didn’t always seem like it would go that way.

Second Period

Samuel Montembeault has been put in a tough position this season. He shouldn’t be starting this many games, and is likely playing hurt. He’s been good at times, he’s had trouble at times. He’s been very good tonight.

Ryan Reaves scores.... While this may seem like bad timing based on what I literally just wrote, that puck was tipped but, still, Dikembe should have had that.

The Rocket and Marlies game is a good one. 4-4 now.

This, however, feels like pre-season in April.

Rem Pitlick sure gets a lot of chances. His conversion rate surely won’t stay as high, but he’s a very solid pickup.

Another late period goal! This time by Jeff Petry. Been a while since we saw that shot.

Nick Suzuki trying to get a quick scoring chance off the faceoff with 8.8 seconds left. Such a smart player.

Third Period

A turnover leads to the Rangers tying the goal from Frank Vatrano. Not much Montembeault could have done there.

The Rangers power play looks like it’s missing... well, almost everyone.

Mike Hoffman scores. Sure he’s frustrating at times, but he knows how to shoot the puck.

What a pass by Nick Suzuki there, though. Wow.

Shorthanded goal sounds about right for this game. Ryan Strome ties it up at 3-3.

Jeff Petry. Again. I feel like he’s scored playoff goals like that. 4-3 in the final minute.

The losing streak ends.

