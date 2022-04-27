 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

It’s a big day in Montreal’s season.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New York Rangers

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

It’s finally here. The day many have been looking forward to, but few thought would actually come. The day that the Montreal Canadiens can wrap up the 32nd and final spot in the NHL standings. The day they can lock in the best odds of claiming the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

To do so, they simply need to do what they’ve done in each of the past nine games, and in 40 games before that: finish playing 60 minutes of hockey with fewer goals scored than the opposing team.

The task gets a bit more difficult with news that Adam Fox has been asked to sit this one out, so a player with 73 points won’t be helping the number go up on the New York Rangers’ side of the scoreboard. But Chris Kreider is a 50-goal-scorer this season looking to add to his total, and Alexis Lafrenière has been on a bit of run with points in his last five games, so there are still plenty of offensive weapons at New York’s disposal.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman
Rem Pitlick Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Mathieu Perreault Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris William Lagesson

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

New York Rangers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Frank Vatrano
Alexis Lafrenière Fiilp Chytil Kaapo Kakko
Dryden Hunt Kevin Rooney Julien Gauthier
Jonny Brodzinski Greg McKegg Ryan Reaves

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth Braden Schneider
Zac Jones Justin Braun

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Alexandar Georgiev Igor Shesterkin

