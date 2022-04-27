Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Even in a down year per the scoresheet, Brendan Gallagher shows his worth in surprising ways. [Montreal Gazette]
- Carey Price’s uncertainty creates uncertainty for the Canadiens... [Montreal Gazette]
- ...But it’s the netminder who holds all the cards. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jose Theodore saw “red flags everywhere” while watching Carey Price recently. [Journal de Montreal]
- Samuel Montembeault would like to stay in Montreal next season. [RDS]
- Early in the season, Jean-François Houle took down a copy of the AHL standings in the Laval Rocket locker room—a move that’s paid off as the Rocket recently clinched a playoff spot. [RDS]
- How the city of Montreal is logistically preparing for Guy Lafleur’s funeral. [Global Montreal]
- Jacques Lemaire, unvaccinated against COVID-19 per his doctor’s instructions, will not be able to cross the border for his linemate’s funeral. [La Presse]
- How Guy Lafleur made a new Canadian a hockey fan for life. [CBC]
- Twelve Canadiens who could play at the World Championships this year. [The Hockey Writers]
- Shea Weber will be in Montreal this weekend for a medical examination in what could be his last opportunity to address the media this season. [Journal de Montreal]
- Sami Niku will become an UFA after falling short of a games played threshold this year. [A Winning Habit]
- The Canadiens have enjoyed high draft picks before, but their stretches of futility rarely stretched into multiple seasons—to their possible detriment. [La Presse]
- What to do with Mike Hoffman? [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- It’s not the playoffs officially, but it may as well be. If teams aren’t playing playoff-caliber hockey by this point, their on-ice future in the days and weeks ahead is going to be brief. [The Hockey News]
- Wayne Gretzky was almost traded to the Detroit Red Wings instead of the Los Angeles Kings—before dad Walter intervened. [Sportsnet]
- The IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia. [IIHF]
- Can the “Michigan” change the game? [The Hockey News]
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations. [ESPN]
- What’s the Ottawa Senators’ biggest offseason priority? [Daily Faceoff]
- Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an injury that could keep him out of Game 1 of the playoffs... [NHL.com]
- ...While Gabriel Landeskog, sidelined since March after knee surgery, may return for the start of the postseason. [NHL.com]
- You know Jarome Iginla. Now meet the next generation of Iginlas making their mark. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...