Wednesday Habs Headlines: The value of Brendan Gallagher

In today’s links, looking at what Brendan Gallagher brings to the Habs beyond goals and assists, the Carey Price conundrum continues, and the NHL ramps up for the postseason.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: APR 24 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Even in a down year per the scoresheet, Brendan Gallagher shows his worth in surprising ways. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Carey Price’s uncertainty creates uncertainty for the Canadiens... [Montreal Gazette]
  • ...But it’s the netminder who holds all the cards. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Jose Theodore saw “red flags everywhere” while watching Carey Price recently. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Samuel Montembeault would like to stay in Montreal next season. [RDS]
  • Early in the season, Jean-François Houle took down a copy of the AHL standings in the Laval Rocket locker room—a move that’s paid off as the Rocket recently clinched a playoff spot. [RDS]
  • How the city of Montreal is logistically preparing for Guy Lafleur’s funeral. [Global Montreal]
  • Jacques Lemaire, unvaccinated against COVID-19 per his doctor’s instructions, will not be able to cross the border for his linemate’s funeral. [La Presse]
  • How Guy Lafleur made a new Canadian a hockey fan for life. [CBC]
  • Twelve Canadiens who could play at the World Championships this year. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Shea Weber will be in Montreal this weekend for a medical examination in what could be his last opportunity to address the media this season. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Sami Niku will become an UFA after falling short of a games played threshold this year. [A Winning Habit]
  • The Canadiens have enjoyed high draft picks before, but their stretches of futility rarely stretched into multiple seasons—to their possible detriment. [La Presse]
  • What to do with Mike Hoffman? [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • It’s not the playoffs officially, but it may as well be. If teams aren’t playing playoff-caliber hockey by this point, their on-ice future in the days and weeks ahead is going to be brief. [The Hockey News]
  • Wayne Gretzky was almost traded to the Detroit Red Wings instead of the Los Angeles Kings—before dad Walter intervened. [Sportsnet]
  • The IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia. [IIHF]
  • Can the “Michigan” change the game? [The Hockey News]
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations. [ESPN]
  • What’s the Ottawa Senators’ biggest offseason priority? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an injury that could keep him out of Game 1 of the playoffs... [NHL.com]
  • ...While Gabriel Landeskog, sidelined since March after knee surgery, may return for the start of the postseason. [NHL.com]
  • You know Jarome Iginla. Now meet the next generation of Iginlas making their mark. [The Athletic]

