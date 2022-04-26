 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Lafleur’s Legacy

Continuing to remember Guy Lafleur, Price nominated for the Masterton, Ovechkin’s injury, Getzlaf’s retirement, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Guy Lafleur meant a lot to Montreal, and the outpouring of stories, memories, and tributes after his death show just how much. [Yahoo Sports | The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
  • Marty St. Louis feels that his team can learn a lot from Lafleur. [Montreal Gazette]
  • For Montreal’s young players, Lafleur’s impact is an eyeopener about what it means to play in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
  • Like the symbolic torch he once held, Lafleur’s legacy is being passed from one generation to the next. [The Athletic]
  • Carey Price is Montreal’s nominee for the Masterton. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
  • The Rocket are already in playoff form. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • As the injuries mount up, Ottawa’s season is ending with a whimper. [TSN]
  • Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper body injury. [TSN | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • The Lightning enjoyed their day at the White House, but their focus is on winning yet another trip there this spring. [NHL]
  • Jack Eichel hasn’t gotten to spent a lot of time with the Golden Knights, but he’s taken some positives out it. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Robin Lehner is out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
  • Calgary is the consensus choice as Canada’s best hope for a cup. [The Athletic]
  • What to do with Jake Muzzin. [The Athletic]
  • Five top moments from Ryan Getzlaf’s remarkable career. [The Hockey News]
  • What happened to Las Vegas? [The Hockey News]
  • With their playoffs living on a prayer, the Canucks still believe. [Sportsnet]
  • It would be a grave mistake to keep Connor McDavid off one’s Hart ballot. [Sportsnet]
  • McDavid’s quest for betterment starts off the ice. [NBC Sports]
  • Dryden McKay signed by the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
  • Kadri, Kuemper, and Klingberg (as well as Bergeron, Gaudreau, Letang, and others) could make a killing on the free agent market this summer. [NBC Sports]
  • From journeyman to Masterton, Anton Forsberg’s path has been remarkable. [Sportsnet]

