Tuesday Habs Headlines: Lafleur’s Legacy

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Guy Lafleur meant a lot to Montreal, and the outpouring of stories, memories, and tributes after his death show just how much. [Yahoo Sports | The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
- Marty St. Louis feels that his team can learn a lot from Lafleur. [Montreal Gazette]
- For Montreal’s young players, Lafleur’s impact is an eyeopener about what it means to play in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
- Like the symbolic torch he once held, Lafleur’s legacy is being passed from one generation to the next. [The Athletic]
- Carey Price is Montreal’s nominee for the Masterton. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
- The Rocket are already in playoff form. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- As the injuries mount up, Ottawa’s season is ending with a whimper. [TSN]
- Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper body injury. [TSN | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL]
- The Lightning enjoyed their day at the White House, but their focus is on winning yet another trip there this spring. [NHL]
- Jack Eichel hasn’t gotten to spent a lot of time with the Golden Knights, but he’s taken some positives out it. [Yahoo Sports]
- Robin Lehner is out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
- Calgary is the consensus choice as Canada’s best hope for a cup. [The Athletic]
- What to do with Jake Muzzin. [The Athletic]
- Five top moments from Ryan Getzlaf’s remarkable career. [The Hockey News]
- What happened to Las Vegas? [The Hockey News]
- With their playoffs living on a prayer, the Canucks still believe. [Sportsnet]
- It would be a grave mistake to keep Connor McDavid off one’s Hart ballot. [Sportsnet]
- McDavid’s quest for betterment starts off the ice. [NBC Sports]
- Dryden McKay signed by the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
- Kadri, Kuemper, and Klingberg (as well as Bergeron, Gaudreau, Letang, and others) could make a killing on the free agent market this summer. [NBC Sports]
- From journeyman to Masterton, Anton Forsberg’s path has been remarkable. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...