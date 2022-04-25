 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis should remain Canadiens’ head coach next season

In today’s links, St. Louis should be behind the Habs bench next season, a date has been set for Lafleur’s national funeral, potential future Habs netminders, odds are Avalanche will win the Cup, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Despite the way this season is ending, Martin St. Louis should remain the Habs’ head coach next season. [TSN 690]
  • The government of Quebec announced that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be held on May 3. [CTV News]
  • There’s no denying that Lafleur was a superstar both on and off the ice. [NHL]
  • A look at the best free agency fits for the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Potential future Habs netminders including 2021 seventh-round draft pick Joe Vrbetic. [Montreal Gazette - HI/O]
  • Carey Price will not be joining the team on their New York trip. [RDS]
  • Discussing the Canadiens' current draft odds and how they shouldn’t rush their prospects. [TSN 690]
  • The Flower, forever.
  • Reunited to celebrate the life of Guy Lafleur.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Toronto Ice Owls Blind Hockey Club, part of the Canadian Blind Hockey Association, is recruiting players who are looking to have fun and play the sport they love. [CTV News]
  • Bill Clement looks back on the legacy of Guy Lafleur and Mike Bossy. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Connor Hellebuyck says he doesn’t know what’s happened between the Winnipeg Jets' previous years and this year. [Sportsnet]
  • Four reasons why the Colorado Avalanche has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Arthur Kaliyev of the Los Angeles Kings has been fined $2,235.42 for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks Josh Mahura. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

