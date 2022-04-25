Monday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis should remain Canadiens’ head coach next season

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Despite the way this season is ending, Martin St. Louis should remain the Habs’ head coach next season. [TSN 690]
- The government of Quebec announced that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be held on May 3. [CTV News]
- There’s no denying that Lafleur was a superstar both on and off the ice. [NHL]
- A look at the best free agency fits for the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
- Potential future Habs netminders including 2021 seventh-round draft pick Joe Vrbetic. [Montreal Gazette - HI/O]
- Carey Price will not be joining the team on their New York trip. [RDS]
- Discussing the Canadiens' current draft odds and how they shouldn’t rush their prospects. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Toronto Ice Owls Blind Hockey Club, part of the Canadian Blind Hockey Association, is recruiting players who are looking to have fun and play the sport they love. [CTV News]
- Bill Clement looks back on the legacy of Guy Lafleur and Mike Bossy. [Yahoo Sports]
- Connor Hellebuyck says he doesn’t know what’s happened between the Winnipeg Jets' previous years and this year. [Sportsnet]
- Four reasons why the Colorado Avalanche has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. [The Hockey Writers]
- Arthur Kaliyev of the Los Angeles Kings has been fined $2,235.42 for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks Josh Mahura. [TSN]
