Canadiens vs. Bruins Top 10 Minutes: Remembering excellence

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Guyme
- Tonight is not about winning. Tonight is about celebrating greatness.
- Merci pour tout, Guy. Reposez en paix.
Une touchante cérémonie d'avant-match en l'honneur de Guy Lafleur suivie d'une ovation digne de ce nom d'une durée de 10:10.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2022
Moving pregame ceremony for Guy Lafleur followed by a fitting 10:10 ovation.#GuyGuyGuy pic.twitter.com/h8yeQDZaty
Pre-Game
- Just too bad that it had to be Boston. I don’t want to see Boston winning. Ever.
- Even if it would take us another step closer to an 18,5 per cent possibility of picking first overall in a draft that has no clear first overall pick.
- Maybe it’s better after all to pick second and not having to do as much of the choosing?
- Then again, I would rather have a Nico Hischier than a Nolan Patrick.
- And rather a Jack Hughes than a Kaapo Kakko.
- And rather an Alexis Lafrenière than a Quinton Byfield...
- You know what? Let’s go for that first overall!
- Imagine that draft party though. In Montreal. (Hopefully) post-Covid. Summer time. And a first overall selection in front of the home fans (including yours truly). Mamma Mia, la vie peut être belle quelque fois.
First Period
- Edmundson to the box and Baaahstaaan gets the first power play of the night.
- Ethan Bear > Bruin Bear.
- Yes. I know he’s in Carolina and barely playing, but he’s still a preferable bear to the ones I’m forced to watch right now.
- Patrice “Selke 4ever” Bergeron opens the scoring after 15 minutes. Merde. Or is it?
- For once, Mike Hoffman does a decent job of back-tracking and catches Erik Haula from a break away.
This is not a penalty, let alone a penalty shot.— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 25, 2022
What a farce pic.twitter.com/f1UI4xzVgu
- So of course, the refs decided to penalize him and award Haula a penalty shot, which he converted.
- In the words of almighty Kenny Loggins: “The tank is on. The tank is oh-on”
- Marchand does what Marchand does and goes after Jeff Petry for a clean bodycheck on Bergeron.
Second Period
- And Montreal scores on their 10th shot of the game. Because of course they did.
- It’s a Power Horse world and we’re living in it. Josh Anderson only needs one more to reach 20 on the season.
Un 19e but pour Josh Anderson cette saison.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2022
Josh Anderson gets his 19th of the season.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OjvQBV4msP
- Erik Haula gets his second (but first legitimate) goal of the night. Just to dampen any hopes of a Habs comeback.
- What? So you mean refs can call embellishment on a possible dive? Tim Stützle oughta tremble now...
- Goal scorer Anderson does his best swan dive impression to draw yet another Bruin penalty.
- Here comes the Habs 4-on-3. Haven’t seen that too much.
- It’s a surprisingly intense affair. Fun to watch.
- Remember Mike Reilly? 90 games for the Habs between 2018 and 2020.
- Apparently he’s now worth $3 million per year. Atta boy, Mikey.
- McAvoy drills the fourth one past Montembeault.
- At least it was a game for almost two periods.
Third Period
- Do we really need a third period?
- Power play.
- The Hoff is out here looking for freedom and he’s got it!
- Three seconds of power play time and Mike Hoffman has the Habs within two.
Un boulet de canon de Mike Hoffman!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2022
A rocket from Mike Hoffman!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dr3YN76MjM
- Once again, Montreal takes 10 shots to score a goal.
- If you’re looking for symbolism, it is there for the taking.
- Dr. Nick has his 21st on shot number 21. No ten shots were needed this time. The Habs are within one. Wat?
Quelqu'un a oublié que Suzy était sur la glace.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2022
Sneaky Suzy.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pP6MHhGUtW
- Montreal’s doing well to surge back in this game. This is the team we’ve become used to see during MSL’s tenure #neverquit.
- Best case scenario now: Continue forward, pepper Jeremy Swayman with shots and come away with an honourable loss that still demonstrates promise on several levels.
- Empty-netter. 5-3 Bruins. That wraps it up.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Probably not far off what the roster will be
2) Playing the long game
1) Keep it fun, get no points, as the tank commands
