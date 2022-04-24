Canadiens vs. Bruins Top 10 Minutes: Remembering excellence

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Guyme

Tonight is not about winning. Tonight is about celebrating greatness.

Merci pour tout, Guy. Reposez en paix.

Une touchante cérémonie d'avant-match en l'honneur de Guy Lafleur suivie d'une ovation digne de ce nom d'une durée de 10:10.



Pre-Game

Just too bad that it had to be Boston. I don’t want to see Boston winning. Ever.

Even if it would take us another step closer to an 18,5 per cent possibility of picking first overall in a draft that has no clear first overall pick.

Maybe it’s better after all to pick second and not having to do as much of the choosing?

Then again, I would rather have a Nico Hischier than a Nolan Patrick.

And rather a Jack Hughes than a Kaapo Kakko.

And rather an Alexis Lafrenière than a Quinton Byfield...

You know what? Let’s go for that first overall!

Imagine that draft party though. In Montreal. (Hopefully) post-Covid. Summer time. And a first overall selection in front of the home fans (including yours truly). Mamma Mia, la vie peut être belle quelque fois.

First Period

Edmundson to the box and Baaahstaaan gets the first power play of the night.

Ethan Bear > Bruin Bear.

Yes. I know he’s in Carolina and barely playing, but he’s still a preferable bear to the ones I’m forced to watch right now.

Patrice “Selke 4ever” Bergeron opens the scoring after 15 minutes. Merde. Or is it?

For once, Mike Hoffman does a decent job of back-tracking and catches Erik Haula from a break away.

This is not a penalty, let alone a penalty shot.



So of course, the refs decided to penalize him and award Haula a penalty shot, which he converted.

In the words of almighty Kenny Loggins: “The tank is on. The tank is oh-on”

Marchand does what Marchand does and goes after Jeff Petry for a clean bodycheck on Bergeron.

Second Period

And Montreal scores on their 10th shot of the game. Because of course they did.

It’s a Power Horse world and we’re living in it. Josh Anderson only needs one more to reach 20 on the season.

Un 19e but pour Josh Anderson cette saison.



Erik Haula gets his second (but first legitimate) goal of the night. Just to dampen any hopes of a Habs comeback.

What? So you mean refs can call embellishment on a possible dive? Tim Stützle oughta tremble now...

Goal scorer Anderson does his best swan dive impression to draw yet another Bruin penalty.

Here comes the Habs 4-on-3. Haven’t seen that too much.

It’s a surprisingly intense affair. Fun to watch.

Remember Mike Reilly? 90 games for the Habs between 2018 and 2020.

Apparently he’s now worth $3 million per year. Atta boy, Mikey.

McAvoy drills the fourth one past Montembeault.

At least it was a game for almost two periods.

Third Period

Do we really need a third period?

Power play.

The Hoff is out here looking for freedom and he’s got it!

Three seconds of power play time and Mike Hoffman has the Habs within two.

Un boulet de canon de Mike Hoffman!



Once again, Montreal takes 10 shots to score a goal.

If you’re looking for symbolism, it is there for the taking.

Dr. Nick has his 21st on shot number 21. No ten shots were needed this time. The Habs are within one. Wat?

Quelqu'un a oublié que Suzy était sur la glace.



Montreal’s doing well to surge back in this game. This is the team we’ve become used to see during MSL’s tenure #neverquit.

Best case scenario now: Continue forward, pepper Jeremy Swayman with shots and come away with an honourable loss that still demonstrates promise on several levels.

Empty-netter. 5-3 Bruins. That wraps it up.

