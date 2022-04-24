 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Will the Habs claim one win in the season series with Boston?

By Justin Blades
Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Arizona Coyotes lost their 10th game in a row last night, and still they jumped ahead of the Montreal Canadiens in the standings by claiming a solitary point, something the Habs haven’t achieved since April 7. Since that date there have been eight regulation losses for Montreal, the latest a tough night in Ottawa.

Carey Price didn’t look at all comfortable in that game, and tonight he won’t even be serving as the team’s backup versus the Boston Bruins. Instead, Cayden Primeau has been emergency recalled to take that spot, while Samuel Montembeault starts. It sounds like we may have seen the last of Price for at least this season, a year that saw him start just four games, and suffer four losses.

Montreal did claim a point the last time they faced the Bruins, back on March 21, though the team was playing without Patrice Bergeron and Hampus Lindholm in that game, the latter having been just acquired in a trade. Those players will be in tonight as the Bruins look to enter the post-season playing their best game, with all of their top personnel.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman
Rem Pitlick Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Mathieu Perreault Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris William Lagesson

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall Erik Haula David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic Charlie Coyle Craig Smith
Nick Foligno Tomas Nosek Curtis Lazar

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Hampus Lindholm Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort Connor Clifton

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jeremy Swayman Linus Ullmark

