Canadiens vs. Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Arizona Coyotes lost their 10th game in a row last night, and still they jumped ahead of the Montreal Canadiens in the standings by claiming a solitary point, something the Habs haven’t achieved since April 7. Since that date there have been eight regulation losses for Montreal, the latest a tough night in Ottawa.

Carey Price didn’t look at all comfortable in that game, and tonight he won’t even be serving as the team’s backup versus the Boston Bruins. Instead, Cayden Primeau has been emergency recalled to take that spot, while Samuel Montembeault starts. It sounds like we may have seen the last of Price for at least this season, a year that saw him start just four games, and suffer four losses.

Montreal did claim a point the last time they faced the Bruins, back on March 21, though the team was playing without Patrice Bergeron and Hampus Lindholm in that game, the latter having been just acquired in a trade. Those players will be in tonight as the Bruins look to enter the post-season playing their best game, with all of their top personnel.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Mathieu Perreault Jake Evans Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Jordan Harris William Lagesson

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Jake DeBrusk Taylor Hall Erik Haula David Pastrnak Trent Frederic Charlie Coyle Craig Smith Nick Foligno Tomas Nosek Curtis Lazar

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Hampus Lindholm Charlie McAvoy Matt Grzelcyk Brandon Carlo Derek Forbort Connor Clifton