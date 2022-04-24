 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Guy Lafleur tributes continue to pour in

In today’s links, Guy Lafleur memories continue to be shared, St. Louis gives props to Stamkos, 2024 Draft star already on the horizon, and more.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Remembering how Guy Lafleur always took time to appreciate his fans. [CTV News]
  • Lafleur was the definition of class to not just fans but hockey players as well. [Calgary Herald]
  • And an ambassador for the game. [Global News]
  • Fans continue to visit the Bell Centre to pay respects to Lafleur. [CBC]
  • People share their fondest memories of the Habs legend using the hashtag #GuyGuyGuy. [NHL]
  • From shaking Lafleur’s hand to becoming his friend and teammate.
  • Martin St. Louis gives props to Steven Stamkos for surpassing him as Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time leading scorer. [Twitter]
  • Carey Price started Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators to prove to himself that he can still play and end his own losing streak. [RDS]
  • Which Canadiens could be shown the door this summer? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After missing three games with an injury, Auston Matthews returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup to give the team a boost. [Sportsnet]
  • BCHL broadcaster was immediately taken off air after making a racist remark during a game. [CTV News]
  • Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is on board if the NHL follows the NBA and MLB in adopting a play-in formula. [Canucks Army]
  • We haven’t gotten to the 2022 NHL Draft yet but there’s already a 2024 Draft star on the horizon. [The Hockey News]

