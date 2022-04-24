Sunday Habs Headlines: Guy Lafleur tributes continue to pour in

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Remembering how Guy Lafleur always took time to appreciate his fans. [CTV News]
- Lafleur was the definition of class to not just fans but hockey players as well. [Calgary Herald]
- And an ambassador for the game. [Global News]
- Fans continue to visit the Bell Centre to pay respects to Lafleur. [CBC]
- People share their fondest memories of the Habs legend using the hashtag #GuyGuyGuy. [NHL]
- From shaking Lafleur’s hand to becoming his friend and teammate.
A message from Sergio Momesso#GuyGuyGuy pic.twitter.com/jPyiGFGgZA— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 23, 2022
- Martin St. Louis gives props to Steven Stamkos for surpassing him as Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time leading scorer. [Twitter]
- Carey Price started Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators to prove to himself that he can still play and end his own losing streak. [RDS]
- Which Canadiens could be shown the door this summer? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After missing three games with an injury, Auston Matthews returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup to give the team a boost. [Sportsnet]
- BCHL broadcaster was immediately taken off air after making a racist remark during a game. [CTV News]
- Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is on board if the NHL follows the NBA and MLB in adopting a play-in formula. [Canucks Army]
- We haven’t gotten to the 2022 NHL Draft yet but there’s already a 2024 Draft star on the horizon. [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...