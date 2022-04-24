Bottom Six Minutes 79: Le Démon Blond

Just one day after the loss of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, the team took the ice in the nation’s capital to face the Ottawa Senators. Though they tried to fight back from a 5-1 deficit, they fell short in a largely frustrating contest.

The Senators opened the game with a classy tribute to the departed legend, but his memory was not enough to propel the Tricolore to victory. Even if they pulled off an epic comeback, I’d likely have spent most of this podcast talking about the loss that outweighs any points in the standings.

I am from the generation of Habs fans who did not get the pleasure of witnessing le démon blond in his day, but grew up on stories of his exploits. Most millennial Habs fans came to be so through stories our parents told us about the dynasties, and most of our parents were talking about those 70’s teams.

I couldn’t really focus on this game, so I apologize for lacking in discussion of the result. I chose to talk more about our departed legend, and I hope that suffices for one night.

Up next we have the Boston Bruins tonight at the Bell Centre.