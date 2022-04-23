Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: At least they made it (sorta) interesting?

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Win or lose, it sure is nice to see Carey Price.

First Period

Ottawa vs. Montreal never fails to bring cantankerousness with it, and this game is no exception from puck drop.

I forgot how much I hate Ottawa games.

Oh boy. That was a weird one. Of course it was Kastelic’s first goal. It would be.

Alexander Romanov is fun.

All I ask for is for this power play not to kill the Habs. I expect nothing better.

It would really just be the beautiful if it was Gallagher who scored.

Suzuki and Caufield are also fun.

The boos for Stützle in his own barn. Oh Habs fans.

Sigh.

At least they killed it off.

How many times can I say Caufield is fun before it becomes redundant?

GIVE GALLY A GOAL.

You know, I’ll take a Pitlick goal too. Especially cause it happened because the Sens were so fixated on Gallagher. Beautiful.

Carey darling, please don’t wander so far out of your net.

At least Ottawa’s power play accomplished as little as Montreal’s?

Second Period

Sigh.

THAT’S a roughing call? Ok then.

That Gally grin makes up for a lot, I will say.

Really? Really? Did you have to?

Welp. This sucks.

Ok, Price isn’t doing well at all. But also, what was that defense? (Spoiler alert, it was terrible, that’s what it was.)

I hate Ottawa games SO much.

GOAAAAAAAAAAAL CAUFIELD. WE WERE ROBBED. ROBBED I TELL YOU.

(I will be bitter about this forever. And I will always bring it up.)

*Internal screaming*

There’s a WHOLE other period after this. *sob*

Ok, so the way you get the Habs to score on a power play is to not actually play the power play. Good to know!

Dear Habs, please do not screw up this actual power play now.

HOFFMAN WHAT WAS THAT.

THAT WAS THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO DO.

Short-handed goal for Ottawa.

Why is it that the Habs cannot power play, regardless of the coach.

At least they move the puck these days? I don’t know guys. I really don’t.

Oh if only Evans or Romanov had scored there. I have not, admittedly, seen Evans much, but I have liked what I have seen.

Third Period

Make this one count, Montreal. Please. I’m begging you.

At least they didn’t give up a short-handed goal that time.

This season has sucked so much...but Suzuki and Caufield are one hell of a bright spot. I gotta say.

PITLICK AGAIN, this time on Gallagher’s rebound. Beautiful.

At least Montreal made it interesting.

That was a really nice shift. Nothing came of it, unfortunately, but the puck possession and passing was strong.

Hoffman almost redeemed himself. Almost.

It’s pretty wild how loud the Habs fans in the building are. Stützle is still getting booed every time he touches the puck.

OH IF ONLY HOFFMAN HAD SCORED THERE. All by himself and Forsberg had it.

PLEASE do something useful on this power play. Please.

That was not useful.

Please do not run into Carey Price.

The only useful thing that happened on that power play was the first part of the first shift.

At least we’re not the Leafs? I don’t know you guys, I’ve got nothing.

It’s probably too much to ask Price to look excellent after missing most of the season, but he REALLY doesn’t look like himself, and it’s worrying.

Thank goodness it’s over.

Habs lose 6-4.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I was saying Stoooooo-tzle

2) One of the best shifts by a Hab all year

1) It felt like home