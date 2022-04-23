Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a surprising move, the Montreal Canadiens have granted tonight’s start in Kanata to Carey Price, despite the Habs hosting the Boston Bruins tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. You’d think that would be a game Price would demand to play, so does that mean he’s going to go back-to-back in both games this weekend, a stress test on his knee in these final games?

The series with the Ottawa Senators wasn’t nearly as tightly contested this year as in seasons past, but the mood changed significantly when Brendan Gallagher called out Tim Stützle for embellishment after the last game, which got the dander up of several Sens players.

In response, Ottawa has recalled tough guy Scott Sabourin from the AHL, and the game also happens to be the first one Michael Pezzetta can play following his two-game suspension. Expect those two players to come together on a few occasions tonight, and the animosity between the teams to be be dialed up a few notches this evening.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Mathieu Perreault Jake Evans Rem Pitlick Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Drake Batherson Alex Formenton Tim Stützle Connor Brown Parker Kelly Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson Chris Tierney Adam Gaudette Scott Sabourin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Chabot Travis Hamonic Nick Holden Nikita Zaitsev Erik Brannstrom Artem Zub