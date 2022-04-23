 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal plays its final all-Canadian matchup of the season.

By Justin Blades
NHL: FEB 21 CANADIENS AT SENATORS Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a surprising move, the Montreal Canadiens have granted tonight’s start in Kanata to Carey Price, despite the Habs hosting the Boston Bruins tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. You’d think that would be a game Price would demand to play, so does that mean he’s going to go back-to-back in both games this weekend, a stress test on his knee in these final games?

The series with the Ottawa Senators wasn’t nearly as tightly contested this year as in seasons past, but the mood changed significantly when Brendan Gallagher called out Tim Stützle for embellishment after the last game, which got the dander up of several Sens players.

In response, Ottawa has recalled tough guy Scott Sabourin from the AHL, and the game also happens to be the first one Michael Pezzetta can play following his two-game suspension. Expect those two players to come together on a few occasions tonight, and the animosity between the teams to be be dialed up a few notches this evening.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Mathieu Perreault Jake Evans Rem Pitlick
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Drake Batherson
Alex Formenton Tim Stützle Connor Brown
Parker Kelly Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson
Chris Tierney Adam Gaudette Scott Sabourin

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Thomas Chabot Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden Nikita Zaitsev
Erik Brannstrom Artem Zub

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Filip Gustavsson Anton Forsberg

