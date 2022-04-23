Tributes to Guy Lafleur
The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 22, 2022
- Quebec is prepared to hold a national funeral for Lafleur if his family so wishes. [Sportsnet]
- Brendan Gallagher fondly remembers his conversations with Guy. [Canadiens.com]
- Everyone wanted to be Guy Lafleur, says Guy Carbonneau. [RDS]
Rest in peace, Guy Lafleur.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 22, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lafleur's friends, family and the entire @CanadiensMTL community. pic.twitter.com/sXOxgNgykL
- Ken Dryden discussed his relationship with Lafleur. [Sportsnet]
- He was just one of the guys, says Steve Shutt. [Montreal Gazette]
- Lafleur and Shutt remain the most prolific duo in Habs history. [La Presse]
Guy Lafleur, or “The Flower,” was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2022
- Lafleur represented every person who loved the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
- Chantal Machabée recounts how Lafleur changed her life. [RDS]
The Penguins join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 22, 2022
Our thoughts are with Guy's family, the Montreal Canadiens organization, and all those who watched in awe as Guy Lafleur sped down the ice with hair flowing in the wind. pic.twitter.com/Mp4KUrs7pz
- Bruce Boudreau reminisces about his days playing against Guy. [Sportsnet]
- Darryl Sutter shared his memories of their meetings. [Sportsnet]
I offer my most sincere condolences to Guy Lafleur’s family and his loved ones as well as all of those who were a fan of “The Flower”. I feel honoured that my son RC had the privilege to meet him. We will always cherish this moment.❤️ Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/YadJV9S91J— Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 23, 2022
- What was Lafleur’s greatest hockey achievement? [Toronto Star]
- One of his lasting legacies will be the $1.5 million he helped raise for cancer research. [RDS]
Guy’s heart and legacy will go on.— NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 22, 2022
The Flower, forever. ❤️
: @b0undless pic.twitter.com/xGP7DYPMkj
It’s been a long, emotional day for many of us. I leave you tonight with Guy Lafleur and the Stanley Cup at his home last June. For Flower, his final time with the trophy was most special for his granddaughter, and to raise cancer-research money for the Guy Lafleur Fund. pic.twitter.com/w86odfqtzG— Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) April 23, 2022
