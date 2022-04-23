 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Remembering Guy Lafleur

Former teammates, opponents, and those who were impacted by him after his playing career reflect on the life of Lafleur.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Boston Bruins Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Tributes to Guy Lafleur

  • Quebec is prepared to hold a national funeral for Lafleur if his family so wishes. [Sportsnet]
  • Brendan Gallagher fondly remembers his conversations with Guy. [Canadiens.com]
  • Everyone wanted to be Guy Lafleur, says Guy Carbonneau. [RDS]
  • Ken Dryden discussed his relationship with Lafleur. [Sportsnet]
  • He was just one of the guys, says Steve Shutt. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Lafleur and Shutt remain the most prolific duo in Habs history. [La Presse]
  • Lafleur represented every person who loved the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
  • Chantal Machabée recounts how Lafleur changed her life. [RDS]
  • Bruce Boudreau reminisces about his days playing against Guy. [Sportsnet]
  • Darryl Sutter shared his memories of their meetings. [Sportsnet]
  • What was Lafleur’s greatest hockey achievement? [Toronto Star]
  • One of his lasting legacies will be the $1.5 million he helped raise for cancer research. [RDS]

