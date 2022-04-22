Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs current on-ice struggles are good for Martin St. Louis. [A Winning Habit]
- The media honeymoon might be over though for the interim bench boss. [The Hockey Writers]
- Carey Price’s return has been met by a familiar refrain: a lack of goal support. [La Presse]
- Bloc Québécois politician Denis Trudel is upset (per usual) that Price cannot speak French in interviews. [Cult MTL]
- Price and Paul Byron are pulling strength from their families amid a trying season. [Montreal Gazette]
- There was a special event at the Bell Centre Wednesday night with the Canadiens’ new management team inviting members of the team’s alumni to a meet-and-greet dinner. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kaiden Guhle is one of the nominees for WHL Defenceman of the Year. [WHL]
- The quiet excellence of Riley Kidney. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Why the NHL should expand the NHL playoffs. [ESPN]
- Quebec hockey fans share their memories of Mike Bossy. [La Presse]
- A leader on and off the ice, Luke Prokop is working to make hockey a more welcoming and inclusive sport, and to bring a Memorial Cup home to Edmonton. [Sportsnet]
- ‘It’s almost like the game has been reinvented’: Players, coaches and GMs on the NHL’s scoring boom. [The Athletic]
- How Oskar Lindblom’s remarkable recovery now comforts a beloved Flyers trainer facing his own battle with cancer. [The Athletic]
- The Seattle Kraken should pursue Charlie Lindgren in free agency. [The Hockey Writers]
- The NHL has no plans to ban Russian players from the entry draft. [TSN]
- Analyzing the Buffalo Sabres re-rebuild, started before the conclusion of the original rebuild. [La Presse]
- Blake Wheeler talks about the Winnipeg Jets’ disappointing season. [Daily Faceoff]
- The love affair between Swiss hockey fans and Roman Josi. [NHL]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets are caught in an awkward position between reloading for a playoff push and starting over this offseason. [ProHockeyTalk]
- The Arizona Coyotes announced ticket prices for the 2022-23 season at their new Arizona State University arena (capacity 5,000). [ESPN]
- Four pending free agents who could bolster their stock with what’s left of the season. [The Hockey News]
- Ten players who need a big showing at the U-18 World Championships. [The Hockey News]
