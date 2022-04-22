 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis’s first speedbump?

In today’s links, the bloom is off the St. Louis boom, checking in on two Habs prospects, and should the NHL expand the playoffs?

By Nathan Ni
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs current on-ice struggles are good for Martin St. Louis. [A Winning Habit]
  • The media honeymoon might be over though for the interim bench boss. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Carey Price’s return has been met by a familiar refrain: a lack of goal support. [La Presse]
  • Bloc Québécois politician Denis Trudel is upset (per usual) that Price cannot speak French in interviews. [Cult MTL]
  • Price and Paul Byron are pulling strength from their families amid a trying season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • There was a special event at the Bell Centre Wednesday night with the Canadiens’ new management team inviting members of the team’s alumni to a meet-and-greet dinner. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kaiden Guhle is one of the nominees for WHL Defenceman of the Year. [WHL]
  • The quiet excellence of Riley Kidney. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Why the NHL should expand the NHL playoffs. [ESPN]
  • Quebec hockey fans share their memories of Mike Bossy. [La Presse]
  • A leader on and off the ice, Luke Prokop is working to make hockey a more welcoming and inclusive sport, and to bring a Memorial Cup home to Edmonton. [Sportsnet]
  • ‘It’s almost like the game has been reinvented’: Players, coaches and GMs on the NHL’s scoring boom. [The Athletic]
  • How Oskar Lindblom’s remarkable recovery now comforts a beloved Flyers trainer facing his own battle with cancer. [The Athletic]
  • The Seattle Kraken should pursue Charlie Lindgren in free agency. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The NHL has no plans to ban Russian players from the entry draft. [TSN]
  • Analyzing the Buffalo Sabres re-rebuild, started before the conclusion of the original rebuild. [La Presse]
  • Blake Wheeler talks about the Winnipeg Jets’ disappointing season. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The love affair between Swiss hockey fans and Roman Josi. [NHL]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets are caught in an awkward position between reloading for a playoff push and starting over this offseason. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • The Arizona Coyotes announced ticket prices for the 2022-23 season at their new Arizona State University arena (capacity 5,000). [ESPN]
  • Four pending free agents who could bolster their stock with what’s left of the season. [The Hockey News]
  • Ten players who need a big showing at the U-18 World Championships. [The Hockey News]

