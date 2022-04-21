Canadiens vs. Flyers Top Six Minutes: Foiled by the Flyers

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Both the Habs and the Flyers are riding a six-game losing streak.
- Someone’s streak will end tonight.
- Let’s get a win for Carey.
- Seriously though. Win.
First period
- Gallagher blocks a shot and heads off down the tunnel. Good start.
- Oh good. He’s back already.
- Van Riemsdyk tucks one behind Price to open the scoring.
- Pitlick to Petry and... oh so close.
- Three good chances. Sharing the puck is not getting us squat. Stop passing and just shoot the puck!
- We are so going to get our butts kicked.
- Starting now. That makes two for the Flyers.
- Mad scramble, Jones is out of his net and Hoffman manages to get the puck in!
- However, was it a glove pass made by Gallagher during the scramble?
- Yes it was but nobody seems to care so Habs actually get a break and we’ve got ourselves a goal!
- With just seconds left Gallagher tries to deflect one in on the power play. The puck rides the crossbar, to the post and... out.
Second period
- Turns out the refs told the Flyers coaching staff that they weren’t allowed to challenge Gallagher’s hand pass. That’s wrong but dumb officiating finally worked in our favour for a change so, yay.
- And just to make it crazier, Gallagher got the assist.
- Evans jumps in to redirect Petry’s shot and we’re all tied up!
- I’m pretty sure this is the most I’ve heard Petry’s name all season. He too must be excited that there are only four games left.
- Lindblom goes short side and the Flyers are back in the lead.
- Konecny goes glove side to put the Flyers up by two once again.
- Price is not happy. Join the club, Carey. Join the club.
- A rush by Anderson, gets the shot away, and misses.
- An Anderson goal and a Price win. Is that too much to ask?
Third period
- Will starting the final period 4-on-4 work to our advantage?
- Nope.
- Suzuki shows off some sweet stickhandling as he weaves through traffic but to follow the trend of the night, decides to pass instead of shoot and it backfires.
- Petry carries the puck in, goes around the net, fires a shot, and you guessed it. Nadda.
- Rem Pitlick heads to the box for tripping because why not.
- Petry with a nifty pass that offers Tyler Pitlick an opportunity to notch a shorty but elevates it way too high.
- Frost scoops up Pitlicks turnover and puts the puck between Price’s legs.
- One minute later Van Riemsdyk gets his second of the night to make it 6-2.
- Remember that butt-kicking I was talking about? This is it.
- Caufield finally finds the back of the net 37 seconds later. Too little too late, Cole.
- Turns out an Anderson goal and a Price win was too much to ask.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Truly a rare occurrence
2) It’s a win as legitimate as that goal
1) Your move, Fortuna
