 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Please score Carey Price a goal.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: FEB 21 Flyers at Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For the first time since last year’s playoffs, Carey Price will be playing in consecutive games for the Montreal Canadiens. He’s probably going to get another rest when the team travels to Ottawa on Saturday, but for now it has to feel like he’s getting back in a groove after nearly a full season away.

He’s aiming to become the third Habs goaltender to record a win versus the Philadelphia Flyers this year, which would make them the only opponent the Canadiens have beaten three times this year. The first two games both went to overtime, so don’t be surprised if this one requires more than 60 minutes as well.

Both teams have taken the opportunity provided by being well outside of the playoff picture to test out some of their prospects, and tonight we get a glimpse of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who arrives in the NHL after an incredible offensive run with the Laval Rocket. Perhaps he will be the one who makes the difference to stop Montreal’s losing streak at six games.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Scott Laughton Kevin Hayes Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk Joel Farabee Bobby Brink
Noah Cates Morgan Frost Owen Tippett
Oskar Lindblom Nate Thompson Zach MacEwen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ivan Provorov Ronnie Attard
Linus Hogberg Travis Sanheim
Keith Yandle Egor Zamula

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Martin Jones Felix Sandstrom

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 78: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...