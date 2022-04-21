Canadiens vs. Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For the first time since last year’s playoffs, Carey Price will be playing in consecutive games for the Montreal Canadiens. He’s probably going to get another rest when the team travels to Ottawa on Saturday, but for now it has to feel like he’s getting back in a groove after nearly a full season away.

He’s aiming to become the third Habs goaltender to record a win versus the Philadelphia Flyers this year, which would make them the only opponent the Canadiens have beaten three times this year. The first two games both went to overtime, so don’t be surprised if this one requires more than 60 minutes as well.

Both teams have taken the opportunity provided by being well outside of the playoff picture to test out some of their prospects, and tonight we get a glimpse of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who arrives in the NHL after an incredible offensive run with the Laval Rocket. Perhaps he will be the one who makes the difference to stop Montreal’s losing streak at six games.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Scott Laughton Kevin Hayes Travis Konecny James van Riemsdyk Joel Farabee Bobby Brink Noah Cates Morgan Frost Owen Tippett Oskar Lindblom Nate Thompson Zach MacEwen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Ronnie Attard Linus Hogberg Travis Sanheim Keith Yandle Egor Zamula