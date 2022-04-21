 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Will Brendan Gallagher be part of the rebuild?

In today’s links, will Gallagher be a Hab next season, Harvey-Pinard looking forward to showing what he can do in the NHL, Canucks used their mulligan, and more.

Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Will there still be a place for Brendan Gallagher as Kent Hughes reshapes the team, or will we see him head to sunny LA? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Rafael Harvey-Pinard earned himself a call-up on Wednesday and Martin St. Louis is “very intrigued” to see what he can do. [Sportsnet]
  • Harvey-Pinard is excited about the opportunity and plans to show what he can do. [NHL]
  • Tonight it’s the battle of the six-game skid as the Philadelphia Flyers visit Montreal. [Gwinnitt Daily Post]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Tom Renney announced his retirement as the CEO of Hockey Canada and Scott Smith will be stepping into the role. [TSN]
  • The Vancouver Canucks used their one mulligan on the Ottawa Senators. Sitting four points out of a wildcard spot, they must play to win. [Sportsnet]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs’ vets plan to be a big factor in the playoffs. [TSN]
  • Out for at least a week with a lower-body injury, the Carolina Hurricanes are concerned about their goaltender Frederik Andersen as they head into the playoffs. [NHL]
  • Professional women’s hockey player and Team USA Gold Medalist Amanda Kessel is the first hire of the Pittsburgh Penguins Executive Management Program. [NHL]

