[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher hikes to Mike Hoffman for the QB sneak

Brendan Gallagher hikes to Mike Hoffman for the QB sneak

It was totally illegal, but no one seems to care.

By Justin Blades Apr 21, 2022, 7:44pm EDT

All is fair in love and tank wars.

Well, Mike Hoffman cleans up the trash and cuts the Flyers lead in half. pic.twitter.com/I0TnNprvJM— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 21, 2022
