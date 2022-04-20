 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 10, odds released

The draft lottery changes for 2022.

By Jared Book
2021 NHL Draft Lottery Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on May 10, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Montreal Canadiens will be in the lottery for the first time since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the team reached the post-season. That will not be the case this season.

The NHL also released the odds for the first overall pick.

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds

Seed Odds
Seed Odds
1 18.50%
2 13.50%
3 11.50%
4 9.50%
5 8.50%
6 7.50%
7 6.50%
8 6.00%
9 5.00%
10 3.50%
11 3.00%
12 2.50%
13 2.00%
14 1.50%
15 0.50%
16 0.50%

This year, only the top two picks will be subject to the lottery, meaning that the lowest the 32nd-ranked team can draft is third overall. In addition, a team can only move up a maximum of 10 spots, meaning only the bottom 11 teams are eligible to select first overall.

The odds of teams winning the second overall pick increase proportionally depending on which team wins the first lottery.

As it stands, the Canadiens are 31st in the NHL, meaning they would currently have a 13.5% of the first overall pick and would not be able to pick later than fourth.

