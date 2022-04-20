NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 10, odds released

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on May 10, the league announced on Wednesday.

The lead-up to the 2022 #NHLDraft (July 7-8) also will include the release of @NHLCentralScout’s final rankings (May 5) and the 2022 NHL Scouting Combine (May 29 – June 4 in Buffalo).



More info: https://t.co/Ki3Us6Cl6s pic.twitter.com/iW5F83SiEi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens will be in the lottery for the first time since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the team reached the post-season. That will not be the case this season.

The NHL also released the odds for the first overall pick.

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds Seed Odds Seed Odds 1 18.50% 2 13.50% 3 11.50% 4 9.50% 5 8.50% 6 7.50% 7 6.50% 8 6.00% 9 5.00% 10 3.50% 11 3.00% 12 2.50% 13 2.00% 14 1.50% 15 0.50% 16 0.50%

This year, only the top two picks will be subject to the lottery, meaning that the lowest the 32nd-ranked team can draft is third overall. In addition, a team can only move up a maximum of 10 spots, meaning only the bottom 11 teams are eligible to select first overall.

The odds of teams winning the second overall pick increase proportionally depending on which team wins the first lottery.

As it stands, the Canadiens are 31st in the NHL, meaning they would currently have a 13.5% of the first overall pick and would not be able to pick later than fourth.