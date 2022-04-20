 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens recall Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket

The injury to Paul Byron has opened up a spot for the young Quebecer to have another crack at the NHL.

By Patrik Bexell
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket before the game against Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The move comes after Paul Byron was injured, and didn’t return to last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Byron is reported to have a lower-body injury and a return date for him is uncertain as of this writing.

Harvey-Pinard has put forth a stellar season for the Rocket with 51 points (19G 32A) through 64 games. He has also played three games with the Canadiens this season, with one goal, scored in his first game. For a seventh-round pick, he has had an impressive career thus far, and is getting a well-deserved crack at NHL action.

With Laval off until Friday when they face Toronto Marlies at home, it stood to reason that one of the best players from that roster would get Byron’s spot. Where exactly he slots into the lineup is yet to be determined, but we should know more ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

