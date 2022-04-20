Canadiens recall Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket before the game against Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The move comes after Paul Byron was injured, and didn’t return to last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Byron is reported to have a lower-body injury and a return date for him is uncertain as of this writing.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/N5W9V5Rv6n — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2022

Harvey-Pinard has put forth a stellar season for the Rocket with 51 points (19G 32A) through 64 games. He has also played three games with the Canadiens this season, with one goal, scored in his first game. For a seventh-round pick, he has had an impressive career thus far, and is getting a well-deserved crack at NHL action.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scores his first career @NHL goal for the team he grew up watching. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/Wl6PJQUT6o — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2021

With Laval off until Friday when they face Toronto Marlies at home, it stood to reason that one of the best players from that roster would get Byron’s spot. Where exactly he slots into the lineup is yet to be determined, but we should know more ahead of tomorrow night’s game.