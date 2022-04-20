Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price talks about the prospects of playing into his late 30s. [Montreal Gazette]
- Jake Allen’s agent says that that the goaltender may have avoided his most recent injury with more rest. [RDS]
- If Corey Schueneman is going to be a healthy scratch for the Habs with any regularity, then he should be in Laval, helping the Rocket in their playoff push. [A Winning Habit]
- What do the Montreal Canadiens do this off-season? [Daily Faceoff]
Around the league and elsewhere
- An audit of 32 bold predictions for the 2021-22 season. [Daily Faceoff]
- Are the Nashville Predators damaging themselves by leaning so much on Juuse Saros? [The Athletic]
- Cassie Campbell-Pascall reflects on her friendship with Mike Bossy. [Daily Faceoff]
- Tom Renney is retiring as chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and president Scott Smith will be named CEO in his place, effective July 1. [TSN]
- Homophobic language has become less overt in the NHL, but this may have made it tougher to fully eradicate. [The Athletic]
- How the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild has changed in 3 years under Steve Yzerman. [The Athletic]
- Who to watch on Canada’s U-18 World Championship team. [The Hockey News]
- Is Filip Forsberg’s future still with the Predators? [The Hockey News]
- Bring back or move on? The future of 12 NHL head coaches. [ProHockeyTalk]
- NHL players, coaches, and execs explain this season’s goal-scoring explosion. [ESPN]
