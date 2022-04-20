 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Pondering Price’s future

In today’s links, the possibility of Carey Price being a Canadien into his late 30s, what the team needs to do this off-season, and who to watch on Canada’s U-18 team.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Carey Price talks about the prospects of playing into his late 30s. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jake Allen’s agent says that that the goaltender may have avoided his most recent injury with more rest. [RDS]
  • If Corey Schueneman is going to be a healthy scratch for the Habs with any regularity, then he should be in Laval, helping the Rocket in their playoff push. [A Winning Habit]
  • What do the Montreal Canadiens do this off-season? [Daily Faceoff]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • An audit of 32 bold predictions for the 2021-22 season. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Are the Nashville Predators damaging themselves by leaning so much on Juuse Saros? [The Athletic]
  • Cassie Campbell-Pascall reflects on her friendship with Mike Bossy. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Tom Renney is retiring as chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and president Scott Smith will be named CEO in his place, effective July 1. [TSN]
  • Homophobic language has become less overt in the NHL, but this may have made it tougher to fully eradicate. [The Athletic]
  • How the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild has changed in 3 years under Steve Yzerman. [The Athletic]
  • Who to watch on Canada’s U-18 World Championship team. [The Hockey News]
  • Is Filip Forsberg’s future still with the Predators? [The Hockey News]
  • Bring back or move on? The future of 12 NHL head coaches. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • NHL players, coaches, and execs explain this season’s goal-scoring explosion. [ESPN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...