Canadiens @ Lightning Top Six Minutes: Young guns take out the veterans

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Hey, Jordan Harris! Welcome to the big league!

Meet Tampa. We don’t like Tampa.

First period

Tampa heads to the box for roughing right out of the gate. You realize we’re not a threat to your little playoff status, right?

Well, I mean, they are wearing their black villain uniforms tonight so I guess they’re just trying to make good on it.

Savard walks in, tries to go backhand, and... runs out of space.

Harris almost picks up his first NHL assist. Way to jump on in there Jordan.

This Pitlick-Suzuki-Caufield line could be something.

Stamkos opens the scoring. Of course, he does.

Suzuki goes for the wraparound but Elliott gets back just in time.

Suzuki tries again but gets tripped and off to the power play we go.

Guess who scored? Yep. Tampa.

However, Cirelli ended up in the net too so goalie interference challenge here we come.

No interference. It was totally interference since he prevented Allen from being able to move his pad to stop the puck. But hey, I don’t have the magic rulebook that changes during every challenge.

Wow, what a save by Elliott. Is what I would say if I didn’t loathe Tampa so much. So, meh, a bit of a showboat.

Cirelli ran Allen again in the final seconds.

Villains.

Second period

Habs are flying to start this period with shot attempts galore. One even goes off the post. I wonder if one will go in the net?

Or, you know, we could just run Elliott and chase it with the puck. It’s fine to do that, you know.

Two-on-none from centre ice, Caufield to Pitlick to Caufield, and we’re on the board!

Kucherov gets a power-play goal as Harris sits in the sin bin for playing without a helmet. I warned you about Tampa, Harris.

Schueneman makes it 3-2!! Serves them right since Suzuki was getting cross-checked as the puck flew in the net.

Anderson on the breakaway goes five-hole and we’re tied!! If nothing else, I got to enjoy an Anderson goal tonight.

And naturally, Tampa takes the lead again on the power play with 15 seconds left.

Villains.

Third period

Tyler Pitlick plays the puck despite it getting caught in his skates, passes to Poehling, who passes to Ylonen and we’re all tied up once again!

Allen denies Point and it’s lovely.

First-day jitters aren’t slowing Harris down.

Oh no, Cirelli is heading for Allen. Amazing. He didn’t run him this time. First time for everything, I suppose.

Speed is picking up in the final two minutes.

Allen with the poke check on Sergaachev’s fancy little dipsy-doodle to keep it even.

That’s a point!

Overtime

Allen keeps the game going more than once.

Some pushing and shoving after Allen’s last save.

Allen is getting a little help from his friends and it’s awesome.

Period ends with an after whistle scrum because you know, villains.

Let’s keep this party going, shall we?

Shootout

Kucherov ends up on his butt after taking his shot. It was perfect.

Suzuki has a chance to win it all...

And he does!!

The heroes defeat the villains!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Some very promising players on the blue line

2) That was a fun one to watch

1) We’re slowly learning the new rulebook