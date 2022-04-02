 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Jordan Harris makes his NHL debut at Amalie Arena.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a bid to end his team’s losing streak, Martin St. Louis has loaded up his top line with the three forwards who have been impressing the most over the last month or so, placing Rem Pitlick with the duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

While it my be the best the Habs can offer, it’s not really on the same level as Tampa Bay’s top trio of established stars Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov, but the production in the month of March was about the same for the two groups, with Suzuki leading the six of them with 1.13 points per game.

Since Andrei Vasilevskiy played versus Chicago last night, the Canadiens will face the Lightning’s backup, Brian Elliott. That’s not going to make things any easier for the offence, however, since Elliott’s .916 season save percentage is just a few points lower than Vasilevskiy’s mark of .919.

The focus will be on Jordan Harris on Montreal’s blue line, as he will be making his NHL debut after four seasons with Northeastern University. He’ll have a chance to show off his defensive skills, though for him it will more about learning the pace of the NHL game versus one o the toughest forward groups he’ll ever face.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Rem Pitlick
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Justin Barron
Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman
Jordan Harris David Savard

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Steven Stamkos Brayden Point Nikita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat Anthony Cirelli Alex Killorn
Brandon Hagel Nick Paul Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Corey Perry

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Victor Hedman Jan Rutta
Mikhail Sergachev Erik Cernak
Zach Bogosian Cal Foote

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Brian Elliott Andrei Vasilevskiy

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 69: Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...