Canadiens @ Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a bid to end his team’s losing streak, Martin St. Louis has loaded up his top line with the three forwards who have been impressing the most over the last month or so, placing Rem Pitlick with the duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

While it my be the best the Habs can offer, it’s not really on the same level as Tampa Bay’s top trio of established stars Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov, but the production in the month of March was about the same for the two groups, with Suzuki leading the six of them with 1.13 points per game.

Since Andrei Vasilevskiy played versus Chicago last night, the Canadiens will face the Lightning’s backup, Brian Elliott. That’s not going to make things any easier for the offence, however, since Elliott’s .916 season save percentage is just a few points lower than Vasilevskiy’s mark of .919.

The focus will be on Jordan Harris on Montreal’s blue line, as he will be making his NHL debut after four seasons with Northeastern University. He’ll have a chance to show off his defensive skills, though for him it will more about learning the pace of the NHL game versus one o the toughest forward groups he’ll ever face.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Rem Pitlick Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Justin Barron Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman Jordan Harris David Savard

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Steven Stamkos Brayden Point Nikita Kucherov Ondrej Palat Anthony Cirelli Alex Killorn Brandon Hagel Nick Paul Ross Colton Patrick Maroon Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Corey Perry

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Victor Hedman Jan Rutta Mikhail Sergachev Erik Cernak Zach Bogosian Cal Foote