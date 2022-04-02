Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cole Caufield has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March, the first Hab since Carey Price in March 2008. [CTV News]
- Will Caufield become the Canadiens' next 50-goal scorer? [Journal de Montreal]
- Jordan Harris will make his NHL debut during Saturday’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [TSN]
- A maxed-out salary cap will force offseason moves for Kent Hughes. [The Hockey Writers]
- Can Brendan Gallagher return back to his 30-goal-scorer form? [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- There could be five 50-goal scorers by the end of this season. So, who will win the Rocket Richard? [Sportsnet]
- Long-time broadcaster Rick Jeanneret who has called games for 51 years will be honoured at Friday’s Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators game. [NHL]
- Can this generation of hockey players pave the way for the next and make it more inclusive? [Youtube]
- Josh Kosack, who plays for Oakville’s Union College Lions in NCAA Division 1 hockey, is among the finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second straight year. [Insauga]
- The importance of the Edmonton Oilers playing playoff-style hockey during the final stretch of the season. [TSN]
