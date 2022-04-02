 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield named NHL’s Rookie of the Month

In today’s links, Caufield is the first Hab to be named rookie of the month since Price, salary cap will force offseason moves, can Gallagher find his 30-goal form again, the Rocket Richard race heats up, and more.

By Andrea
Dallas Stars v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cole Caufield has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March, the first Hab since Carey Price in March 2008. [CTV News]
  • Will Caufield become the Canadiens' next 50-goal scorer? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Jordan Harris will make his NHL debut during Saturday’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [TSN]
  • A maxed-out salary cap will force offseason moves for Kent Hughes. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Can Brendan Gallagher return back to his 30-goal-scorer form? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Signed, sealed and delivered!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • There could be five 50-goal scorers by the end of this season. So, who will win the Rocket Richard? [Sportsnet]
  • Long-time broadcaster Rick Jeanneret who has called games for 51 years will be honoured at Friday’s Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators game. [NHL]
  • Can this generation of hockey players pave the way for the next and make it more inclusive? [Youtube]
  • Josh Kosack, who plays for Oakville’s Union College Lions in NCAA Division 1 hockey, is among the finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second straight year. [Insauga]
  • The importance of the Edmonton Oilers playing playoff-style hockey during the final stretch of the season. [TSN]
  • Now that’s a hip check!

