 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Injury Report] Paul Byron won’t return to the game

The winger had been called back into action with the sudden departure of Joel Armia.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: APR 15 Islanders at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the Montreal Canadiens players returned to the bench following the first intermission, Paul Byron wasn’t among them. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

Byron had missed Montreal’s last match due to the “wear and tear” of the season, and was in the lineup on Tuesday night only because several other forwards were unable to go. Apparently he wasn’t quite ready to return to play, and lasted just a single period.

Montreal had to use all of its NHL depth to fill out the lineup, meaning that they could be one forward short on Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. If no one else is ready to return, Martin St. Louis may opt to go with an 11-forward, seven-defenceman setup, or even slot one of the scratched blue-liners in onto the fourth line for a game.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 77: Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...