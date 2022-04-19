[Injury Report] Paul Byron won’t return to the game

When the Montreal Canadiens players returned to the bench following the first intermission, Paul Byron wasn’t among them. The team has announced he won’t be returning to the game.

Paul Byron ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (blessure au bas du corps).



Paul Byron won't return tonight (lower-body injury). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2022

Byron had missed Montreal’s last match due to the “wear and tear” of the season, and was in the lineup on Tuesday night only because several other forwards were unable to go. Apparently he wasn’t quite ready to return to play, and lasted just a single period.

Montreal had to use all of its NHL depth to fill out the lineup, meaning that they could be one forward short on Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. If no one else is ready to return, Martin St. Louis may opt to go with an 11-forward, seven-defenceman setup, or even slot one of the scratched blue-liners in onto the fourth line for a game.