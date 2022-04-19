Canadiens vs. Wild Top Six Minutes: Willingly walking into the Wild

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

No Jake Evans tonight. That’s a shame.

Another Carey Price evaluation game? Oui, s’il vous plaît.

First period

Feeling like the Wild are playing like an angry bear tonight.

How many of them are there on the ice? It has to be more than five.

Have the Habs even crossed mid-ice yet?

Power play goal. Kevin Fiala is as accurate as a Swiss Quartz watch.

That was not the right time to go collecting a new stick from the bench, Larry D.

If the first eight minutes are a sign, the Canadiens will lose tonight.

Pitlick the Elder gets one power play back to the home side.

Give is about fourteen more of those and maybe we will score one as well.

Imagine some teams only needing a single power play to score... They may say I’m a dreamer.

So far in this game, Carey Price has been out skating behind his own net more than his 18 teammates have been inside the Minnesota zone.

Another power play. Yay.

And it’s immediate implosion by Cole Caufield which causes Chris Wideman to take a penalty to save a short-handed goal.

Second period

Lord Byron seems to be absent from the start of the second.

Both Pitlicks demonstrate their velocity tonight.

Byron has been ruled out. Will we need to deplete the Rocket?

UGLY GOALS ARE GOALS TOO!

Tyler Pitlick with his first as a Canadien!

Scratch that. It gets taken away due to an unnecessary ,yet very minor, goaltender interference by Larry Dolphins.

Gallagher shakes his head on the bench in a melange of disdain and disbelief.

Dauphin tries to argue his case with the referees, but they end up denying him justice due to his pornstar moustache.

When a moustache like is adorned on your upper lip, you will always look guilty in the eyes of jurors.

Unless your name is Steve Harvey. Or Super Mario. Those guys get away with it.

Actually, they have done a fairly decent job of retaining the Wild after the first frenzy of minutes. This is an even-ish game now...

... with the obvious caveat being that Minnesota is much more glued together as a team and have better skill players who can create something out of nothing.

Third period

Matt Boldy was drafted eleventh overall when Cole Caufield dropped to 15. Now he has scored 15 goals in his rookie season.

A little cheeky between the legs finish found the net from a tricky angle.

Well-deserved? Not anymore, I’d say.

Let’s pretend, let’s pretend, let’s pretend we scored a goal!

It’s just another one of those nights where the puck just refuses to cross the line. Watcha gonna do?

“Just put MSL on the first power play, duuuh?”

Harris takes a puck over glass-penalty with three minutes left to play.

If things looked bleak before, they look completely bleached now.

Ending the game with a two-man deficit.

Bonne nuit, Montréal.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) The worst side effects of both

2) A really impressive shutout streak

1) Girl, same