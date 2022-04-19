Canadiens vs. Wild Top Six Minutes: Willingly walking into the Wild

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- No Jake Evans tonight. That’s a shame.
- Another Carey Price evaluation game? Oui, s’il vous plaît.
First period
- Feeling like the Wild are playing like an angry bear tonight.
- How many of them are there on the ice? It has to be more than five.
- Have the Habs even crossed mid-ice yet?
- Power play goal. Kevin Fiala is as accurate as a Swiss Quartz watch.
- That was not the right time to go collecting a new stick from the bench, Larry D.
- If the first eight minutes are a sign, the Canadiens will lose tonight.
- Pitlick the Elder gets one power play back to the home side.
- Give is about fourteen more of those and maybe we will score one as well.
- Imagine some teams only needing a single power play to score... They may say I’m a dreamer.
- So far in this game, Carey Price has been out skating behind his own net more than his 18 teammates have been inside the Minnesota zone.
- Another power play. Yay.
- And it’s immediate implosion by Cole Caufield which causes Chris Wideman to take a penalty to save a short-handed goal.
Second period
- Lord Byron seems to be absent from the start of the second.
- Both Pitlicks demonstrate their velocity tonight.
- Byron has been ruled out. Will we need to deplete the Rocket?
UGLY GOALS ARE GOALS TOO! Tyler Pitlick with his first as a Canadien!
- Scratch that. It gets taken away due to an unnecessary ,yet very minor, goaltender interference by Larry Dolphins.
- Gallagher shakes his head on the bench in a melange of disdain and disbelief.
- Dauphin tries to argue his case with the referees, but they end up denying him justice due to his pornstar moustache.
April 20, 2022
- When a moustache like is adorned on your upper lip, you will always look guilty in the eyes of jurors.
- Unless your name is Steve Harvey. Or Super Mario. Those guys get away with it.
- Actually, they have done a fairly decent job of retaining the Wild after the first frenzy of minutes. This is an even-ish game now...
- ... with the obvious caveat being that Minnesota is much more glued together as a team and have better skill players who can create something out of nothing.
Third period
- Matt Boldy was drafted eleventh overall when Cole Caufield dropped to 15. Now he has scored 15 goals in his rookie season.
- A little cheeky between the legs finish found the net from a tricky angle.
- Well-deserved? Not anymore, I’d say.
- Let’s pretend, let’s pretend, let’s pretend we scored a goal!
- It’s just another one of those nights where the puck just refuses to cross the line. Watcha gonna do?
- “Just put MSL on the first power play, duuuh?”
- Harris takes a puck over glass-penalty with three minutes left to play.
- If things looked bleak before, they look completely bleached now.
- Ending the game with a two-man deficit.
- Bonne nuit, Montréal.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) The worst side effects of both
2) A really impressive shutout streak
1) Girl, same
