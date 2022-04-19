Canadiens vs. Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For various reasons, the Montreal Canadiens have made some lineup changes for tonight’s game. Joel Armia has taken a leave of absence, and Paul Byron draws back in in his spot. Jake Evans has been getting banged and bruised for much of the season, and that has finally gotten to the point that he needs a night on the sidelines, handing his place to Laurent Dauphin. Mathieu Perreault gets a rare call to action, filling in for the suspended Michael Pezzetta, and Jordan Harris will slide into Corey Schueneman’s place on the third pairing.

The biggest change from Saturday night versus the Washington Capitals is in the crease, as Carey Price will play his second game of the season. The team kept his workload light in his opening match, but tonight they’ll try to do better at giving him some offensive support to go with that defensive performance.

The Wild will be testing him with shots from offensive stars like Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, but we all know that the player the Habs need to pay the most attention to will be Mitchell Chaffee, who is making his NHL debut at the Bell Centre after a solid season in the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello Kevin Fiala Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy Nicolas Deslauriers Joel Eriksson Ek Nick Bjugstad Brandon Duhaime Connor Dewar Mitchell Chaffee

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jacob Middleton Jared Spurgeon Jonas Brodin Dmitry Kulikov Jordie Benn Alex Goligoski