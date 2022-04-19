 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens have made several roster changes ahead of tonight’s game.

By Justin Blades
NHL: OCT 17 Wild at Canadiens Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Wild region: Bally Sports North
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

For various reasons, the Montreal Canadiens have made some lineup changes for tonight’s game. Joel Armia has taken a leave of absence, and Paul Byron draws back in in his spot. Jake Evans has been getting banged and bruised for much of the season, and that has finally gotten to the point that he needs a night on the sidelines, handing his place to Laurent Dauphin. Mathieu Perreault gets a rare call to action, filling in for the suspended Michael Pezzetta, and Jordan Harris will slide into Corey Schueneman’s place on the third pairing.

The biggest change from Saturday night versus the Washington Capitals is in the crease, as Carey Price will play his second game of the season. The team kept his workload light in his opening match, but tonight they’ll try to do better at giving him some offensive support to go with that defensive performance.

The Wild will be testing him with shots from offensive stars like Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, but we all know that the player the Habs need to pay the most attention to will be Mitchell Chaffee, who is making his NHL debut at the Bell Centre after a solid season in the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron
Mathieu Perreault Laurent Dauphin Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy
Nicolas Deslauriers Joel Eriksson Ek Nick Bjugstad
Brandon Duhaime Connor Dewar Mitchell Chaffee

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jacob Middleton Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin Dmitry Kulikov
Jordie Benn Alex Goligoski

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Cam Talbot Marc-Andre Fleury

