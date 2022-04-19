 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Catching up with Carey

Price talks about his return, the Cup Final, and the future, Pezzetta’s suspension, Suzuki’s iron man streak, injuries, ownership, Team Canada, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price talks about the playoff run, this season, and his future. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
  • Celebrating Price’s time with the Canadiens. [Canadiens]
  • Marty St. Louis chats with Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman. [Sportsnet]
  • Although he wants to, it seems unlikely that Price will play for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship. Nick Suzuki would think about it, if asked. [TSN]
  • The leadership of St. Louis and Suzuki, Price, Pezzetta, and more. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Alexander Romanov playing like a vet, Joel Armia playing like himself, Price playing, teaching hockey sense, and more. [The Athletic]
  • ICYMI, Michael Pezzetta was suspended for two games following his check to the head of T.J. Oshie. [TSN | Sportsnet | The Athletic | Canadiens]
  • Nick Suzuki, Montreal’s iron man. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Winning is fun, and the Florida Panthers have done a lot of winning. They hope to do even more in the playoffs. [NHL]
  • Frederik Andersen’s injury will be re-evaluated after a week. [TSN | NHL]
  • Tom Wilson’s value to the Capitals has come more from his goals and assists these days than the antics he’s been known for. [The Athletic]
  • Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore join the Kraken as minority owners. [TSN | TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
  • Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft thinks that his team has yet to show their best. [TSN]
  • Two members of the Flyers training staff allege that they have contracted a rare form of cancer caused by being in close proximity with the facility’s zambonis. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Claude Julien and Shane Doan will be the coach and GM for Team Canada at the World Championship. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | The Athletic]
  • Connor Bedard named to Team Canada for the IIHF U18 2022 tournament. [Sportsnet]
  • Dylan Larkin will be out for 8-10 weeks following season-ending core muscle surgery. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
  • The Calgary Flames’ defense has been remarkable this year. [Sportsnet]
  • Matthew Tkachuk has tied his father Keith’s single-season points record. [Sportsnet]
  • Dryden McKay has been suspended for six months after testing positive for ostarine. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]

