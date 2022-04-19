Tuesday Habs Headlines: Catching up with Carey

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price talks about the playoff run, this season, and his future. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
- Celebrating Price’s time with the Canadiens. [Canadiens]
- Marty St. Louis chats with Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman. [Sportsnet]
- Although he wants to, it seems unlikely that Price will play for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship. Nick Suzuki would think about it, if asked. [TSN]
- The leadership of St. Louis and Suzuki, Price, Pezzetta, and more. [Montreal Gazette]
- Alexander Romanov playing like a vet, Joel Armia playing like himself, Price playing, teaching hockey sense, and more. [The Athletic]
- ICYMI, Michael Pezzetta was suspended for two games following his check to the head of T.J. Oshie. [TSN | Sportsnet | The Athletic | Canadiens]
- Nick Suzuki, Montreal’s iron man. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Winning is fun, and the Florida Panthers have done a lot of winning. They hope to do even more in the playoffs. [NHL]
- Frederik Andersen’s injury will be re-evaluated after a week. [TSN | NHL]
- Tom Wilson’s value to the Capitals has come more from his goals and assists these days than the antics he’s been known for. [The Athletic]
- Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore join the Kraken as minority owners. [TSN | TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
- Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft thinks that his team has yet to show their best. [TSN]
- Two members of the Flyers training staff allege that they have contracted a rare form of cancer caused by being in close proximity with the facility’s zambonis. [Yahoo Sports]
- Claude Julien and Shane Doan will be the coach and GM for Team Canada at the World Championship. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Connor Bedard named to Team Canada for the IIHF U18 2022 tournament. [Sportsnet]
- Dylan Larkin will be out for 8-10 weeks following season-ending core muscle surgery. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
- The Calgary Flames’ defense has been remarkable this year. [Sportsnet]
- Matthew Tkachuk has tied his father Keith’s single-season points record. [Sportsnet]
- Dryden McKay has been suspended for six months after testing positive for ostarine. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
