Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta to face hearing for illegal check to the head

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Michael Pezzetta is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing for an illegal check to the head on T.J Oshie during Saturday’s matchup. [Sportsnet]
- Is there room for Chris Wideman in a crowded blueline next season? [Montreal Gazette]
- Should Martin St. Louis be the Canadiens' bench boss next season? [TSN 690]
- The Canadiens need to work on their defensive abilities before the end of the season or there will be doubt about their quality leading into the 2022-23 season. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Games still matter in the final two weeks of the season no matter where a team sits in the standings. [Toronto Star]
- After scoring a career-high 105 points to help get his team to the playoffs, the Calgary Flames will “move heaven and earth” to re-sign Johhny Gaudreau. [NHL]
- In a lost season, it’s time for the Winnipeg Jets to start picking up the pieces and begin building a winning culture. [Sportsnet]
- With a playoff spot already secured, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is scheduled to have an MRI for a lower-body injury this week. [TSN]
