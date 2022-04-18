 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta to face hearing for illegal check to the head

In today’s links, Pezzetta to have hearing for hit on Oshie, is there room for Wideman on the blueline, work to be done on Habs defensive abilities, Flames desperate to re-sign Gaudreau, and more.

NHL: APR 16 Capitals at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Michael Pezzetta is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing for an illegal check to the head on T.J Oshie during Saturday’s matchup. [Sportsnet]
  • Is there room for Chris Wideman in a crowded blueline next season? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Should Martin St. Louis be the Canadiens' bench boss next season? [TSN 690]
  • The Canadiens need to work on their defensive abilities before the end of the season or there will be doubt about their quality leading into the 2022-23 season. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Games still matter in the final two weeks of the season no matter where a team sits in the standings. [Toronto Star]
  • After scoring a career-high 105 points to help get his team to the playoffs, the Calgary Flames will “move heaven and earth” to re-sign Johhny Gaudreau. [NHL]
  • In a lost season, it’s time for the Winnipeg Jets to start picking up the pieces and begin building a winning culture. [Sportsnet]
  • With a playoff spot already secured, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is scheduled to have an MRI for a lower-body injury this week. [TSN]

