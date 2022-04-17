Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Looking back at the days leading up to Mike Bossy joining Maurice Richard as the only players with 50 goals in 50 games. [La Presse]
- “I felt wanted,” Carey Price said of the ovation ahead of his first game on Friday. [Journal de Montreal]
- And the reactions from fans around the city of Montreal to his return. [Montreal Gazette]
- It all looks pretty bleak, but these are the things for Canadiens fans to look forward to in the coming months. [The Hockey Writers]
- Why it’s time to reunite all three members of the Punch Line in the rafters of the Bell Centre. [Le Soleil]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Winnipeg Jets signed NCAA free agent Wyatt Bongiovanni to an entry-level contract. [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, and Calgary Flames all clinched playoff spots yesterday. [NHL.com]
- The PWHPA is getting closer to launching a proper women’s league after a few years of tournament play, one that will have six teams and $35,000 minimum salaries. [Sportsnet]
