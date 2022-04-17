 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: PWHPA players inching closer to launching their league

In today’s links, professional women’s hockey may soon be returning to Montreal, Carey Price’s reaction to his ovation, and reminiscing about Mike Bossy’s quest to match Maurice Richard.

By Justin Blades
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Looking back at the days leading up to Mike Bossy joining Maurice Richard as the only players with 50 goals in 50 games. [La Presse]
  • “I felt wanted,” Carey Price said of the ovation ahead of his first game on Friday. [Journal de Montreal]
  • And the reactions from fans around the city of Montreal to his return. [Montreal Gazette]
  • It all looks pretty bleak, but these are the things for Canadiens fans to look forward to in the coming months. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Why it’s time to reunite all three members of the Punch Line in the rafters of the Bell Centre. [Le Soleil]

Around the league and elsewhere

