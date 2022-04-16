Canadiens vs. Capitals Top Six Minutes: Defence wanted

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

If you didn’t smile when Lars Eller gave Carey Price some love during the warmup you have no heart.

First period

Caufield rolling his eyes at his own play two minutes in is not giving me the warm and fuzzies about how this game is going to go.

The Habs seem to be continuing their offence play from last night. Hopefully, it pays off tonight.

Caufield isn’t having much luck so far. First the puck bobbles and gets away from him then his stick explodes. Sabotage!

Savard heads to the box for holding. I wouldn't call that a hold but he prevented a shot so Good Savard. As long as Washington doesn’t score on the PP. Then Bad Savard.

Poehling with a breakaway attempts to get a shorty but no luck.

Dowd opens the scoring. Boooo.

Anderson lays out Wilson. Love that for so many reasons.

Rem Pitlick ties it up!

Or not. Under review because it was a kicking motion. He tried to get the puck to his stick but kicked it in the net instead. Which he knew as soon as it happened since he was the only one not celebrating.

Don’t worry, the next one will count.

Second period

Dvorak with a drop pass to Evans who lasers it top shelf past Vanecek! That was bea-u-ti-ful.

Anderson takes on four Capitals behind Vanecek and off to four-on-four we go.

And the Caps instantly score.

And 34 seconds later score again.

Washington is good at this four-on-four thing.

Poehling gets in the action 14 seconds later to make it a one-goal game once again!

Hoffman joins Anderson in the box.

And then they get called for too many men letting the Caps stay at 5-on-3.

Ovi walks on into the Habs zone and easily makes it 4-2. Do you not know who wears #8 or what guys?

Anderson takes a swing at Wilson for the second time in five minutes and gets called for roughing.

Anderson smiling and taunting Wilson from the box as Wilson freaks out is simply perfection.

Third period

Wilson and Anderson are chirping before the period even starts. I’m all for Anderson putting Wilson in his place because it’s Wilson, but only if Anderson comes out unharmed. That is the caveat.

Armia gets a rolling puck off the crossbar.

Tyler Pitlick drives to the net and Poehling cleans up the rebound to make it a one-goal game AGAIN!

Forty-six seconds later the Caps wipe out Poehling’s effort once again.

And just for good measure, squash it down even further for good measure.

We have 14 minutes left. Why not call in your backup, Monty?

Schultz makes it 7-3. Ugh, how much time is left in this period? 10 minutes, are you freaking kidding me?

Suzuki hits the 20-goal mark with a sweet shot that destroys the net came and eases the pain just a little!

As usual, Caps take away all joy, this time on the power play as Pez sits for an illegal check to the head on Oshie. Get your checkbook out for that one, Pez.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Someday

2) He just needs to bring out that monster more often

1) This is only fair