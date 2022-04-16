 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Capitals: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Proving that they can indeed play a solid game, will the Habs put together a strong effort once again?

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: FEB 10 Capitals at Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Canadiens may not have been rewarded for playing one of their best games in some time with a win, but it was a lot more fun to watch than the low-effort losses they had begun to string together over the previous week. It had to have been more enjoyable for the players to dictate the flow rather than chase the play.

Doing something similar tonight could be what they need to prevent a series sweep at the hands of the Washington Capitals. They haven’t been close to winning either of the first two games, falling by three goals each time, and offence would be their best defence versus a team on a bit of a goal-scoring charge.

It might be one of the Habs’ veterans who gets them on the board first tonight. Joel Armia deserved at least one goal last night, and Brendan Gallagher was inspired by the return of Carey Price to play his vintage style, getting first to several pucks to keep the pressure on. Montreal will need to get some secondary scoring from such players to keep this game competitive.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Carey Price

Washington Capitals projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Alexander Ovechkin Evgeny Kuznetsov Conor Sheary
Marcus Johansson Nicklas Backstrom T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha Lars Eller Tom Wilson
Johan Larsson Nic Dowd Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Martin Fehervary John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk Justin Schultz

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Vitek Vanecek Ilya Samsonov

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 76: Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...