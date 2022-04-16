Canadiens vs. Capitals: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Canadiens may not have been rewarded for playing one of their best games in some time with a win, but it was a lot more fun to watch than the low-effort losses they had begun to string together over the previous week. It had to have been more enjoyable for the players to dictate the flow rather than chase the play.

Doing something similar tonight could be what they need to prevent a series sweep at the hands of the Washington Capitals. They haven’t been close to winning either of the first two games, falling by three goals each time, and offence would be their best defence versus a team on a bit of a goal-scoring charge.

It might be one of the Habs’ veterans who gets them on the board first tonight. Joel Armia deserved at least one goal last night, and Brendan Gallagher was inspired by the return of Carey Price to play his vintage style, getting first to several pucks to keep the pressure on. Montreal will need to get some secondary scoring from such players to keep this game competitive.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Carey Price

Washington Capitals projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Alexander Ovechkin Evgeny Kuznetsov Conor Sheary Marcus Johansson Nicklas Backstrom T.J. Oshie Anthony Mantha Lars Eller Tom Wilson Johan Larsson Nic Dowd Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Martin Fehervary John Carlson Dmitri Orlov Nick Jensen Trevor van Riemsdyk Justin Schultz