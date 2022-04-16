Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price’s return is expected to give everyone — fans and team — a boost to finish off the season. [Montreal Gazette]
- When he returns to the ice for the first time in almost a year an ovation both at the Bell Centre and at home is also expected. [Sportsnet]
- Will Price’s age and salary skew the possibility of the Canadiens reaching the playoffs next season? [Journal de Montreal]
- Nick Suzuki outclasses himself by inviting young fans and their father to be his guests during Saturday night’s matchup at the Bell Centre. [Montreal Gazette]
- Guy Carbonneau was honored in his hometown of Sept-Îles. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens, along with the Foundation for Athlete Excellence awarded 26 scholarships totaling $52,000 to young student-athletes. [NHL]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson continue to play the “whoopsie” card to drive their opponents crazy. [Sportsnet]
- Mike Bossy, four-time Stanley Cup winner and goal-scoring star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, died on Thursday after battling lung cancer. [CTV News]
- We could all learn a little something from Bossy’s 2017 letter to his younger self. [Sportsnet]
- Who is the NHL’s best power-play quarterback? [Sportsnet]
- The Anaheim Ducks were active during the NHL Trade Deadline and are expected to stay that way during the off-season. [The Hockey News]
