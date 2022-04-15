Canadiens vs. Islanders Top Six Minutes: Sorokin the Sorcerer

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Bon retour parmi nous, cher Carey!
- I don’t know if you know what that means, CP31, but that’s not important.
- The only importance is that we’ve missed you and we’re excited to have you back.
First period
- Game on.
- Who’s older now, Zdeno Chara or Barry Trotz?
- I’m joking, Zdeno. Please don’t eat me.
- And Carey Price saves his first shot. MVP! MVP!
- Armia draws a penalty. Captain Lee Anders to the box.
- No wait, that’s Anders Lee. My bad.
- No luck on the PP, other than a few good intentions.
- Good first period by the Canadiens. The Islanders are not allowed a constructive offence.
- Carey Price is now a third of the way to NHL regular season shutout number 50.
Second period
- Well you know, it’s just as dangerous causing unnecessary turnovers but at least now there is a stable presence between the goalposts to hinder the opponents from scoring.
- Romanov lays the BOOM...
"lol nope"-Alexander Romanov probably pic.twitter.com/For4F4fdN5— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 16, 2022
- ... As usual, I should say.
- It’s the Habs against Ilya Sorokin right now.
- The pucks are flying toward him in a similar manner to how the winds are hitting the city of Montreal right now.
- Josh Anderson just flattened a man at mid-ice, stealing the puck in the mean time.
Just a lil boop, a yoink and Pageau crashing into the end boards on that Anderson shift. pic.twitter.com/Iu5L4hVEMO— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 16, 2022
- Apparently nobody wants to score tonight.
- Pezzetta tries to use his stick to get something past Sorokin, but ends up getting a talking-to by Captain Anders Lee Anders.
- Carey Price is now two thirds of the way to NHL regular season shutout number 50.
Third period
- This is just ridiculous. Someone has placed a hex inside the Isles net tonight. How is it possible for Sorokin and his team to stand tall?
- And now they lead as well. What is wrong with the world tonight?
- Can’t you hear that we all want a feel good story about Carey Price’s return? Not a phenomenal appearance by the guy in the opposing net.
- 2-0 Isles? Bonne nuit, Montreal.
- It’s not for a lack of trying. It’s utter dominance by the home side. Nearly 40 shots right now.
- Meanwhile, the Islanders have less than 15 but have scored twice. Gasp.
- Rem Pitlick just got one by Sorokin, but naturally it then hit the inside of the post and went back out again...
- Sigh.
- 3-0 in open net by Pokemon Brock Nelson.
- Let’s hope that it doesn’t take three days to get back into the goal column.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) He’s very effective when he’s using all of his tools
2) An impressive comeback on multiple fronts
1) Unfortunately, he still can’t score the goals, too
