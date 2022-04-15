Canadiens vs. Islanders Top Six Minutes: Sorokin the Sorcerer

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Bon retour parmi nous, cher Carey!

I don’t know if you know what that means, CP31, but that’s not important.

The only importance is that we’ve missed you and we’re excited to have you back.

First period

Game on.

Who’s older now, Zdeno Chara or Barry Trotz?

I’m joking, Zdeno. Please don’t eat me.

And Carey Price saves his first shot. MVP! MVP!

Armia draws a penalty. Captain Lee Anders to the box.

No wait, that’s Anders Lee. My bad.

No luck on the PP, other than a few good intentions.

Good first period by the Canadiens. The Islanders are not allowed a constructive offence.

Carey Price is now a third of the way to NHL regular season shutout number 50.

Second period

Well you know, it’s just as dangerous causing unnecessary turnovers but at least now there is a stable presence between the goalposts to hinder the opponents from scoring.

Romanov lays the BOOM...

... As usual, I should say.

It’s the Habs against Ilya Sorokin right now.

The pucks are flying toward him in a similar manner to how the winds are hitting the city of Montreal right now.

Josh Anderson just flattened a man at mid-ice, stealing the puck in the mean time.

Just a lil boop, a yoink and Pageau crashing into the end boards on that Anderson shift. pic.twitter.com/Iu5L4hVEMO — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 16, 2022

Apparently nobody wants to score tonight.

Pezzetta tries to use his stick to get something past Sorokin, but ends up getting a talking-to by Captain Anders Lee Anders.

Carey Price is now two thirds of the way to NHL regular season shutout number 50.

Third period

This is just ridiculous. Someone has placed a hex inside the Isles net tonight. How is it possible for Sorokin and his team to stand tall?

And now they lead as well. What is wrong with the world tonight?

Can’t you hear that we all want a feel good story about Carey Price’s return? Not a phenomenal appearance by the guy in the opposing net.

2-0 Isles? Bonne nuit, Montreal.

It’s not for a lack of trying. It’s utter dominance by the home side. Nearly 40 shots right now.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have less than 15 but have scored twice. Gasp.

Rem Pitlick just got one by Sorokin, but naturally it then hit the inside of the post and went back out again...

Sigh.

3-0 in open net by Pokemon Brock Nelson.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t take three days to get back into the goal column.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He’s very effective when he’s using all of his tools

2) An impressive comeback on multiple fronts

1) Unfortunately, he still can’t score the goals, too