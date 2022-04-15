 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Islanders: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Carey Price makes his return to action on home ice.

By Justin Blades
Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Islanders region: MSG+
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Nine months since his 2020-21 season came to an end in the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price is once more ready to take to the ice for the Montreal Canadiens.

The team he rejoins is about as far from a championship contender as it can get, and has just come off one of the poorest efforts of the season. But you can expect his presence alone to give the team a boost of confidence and surely to their desire to play a more effective game.

They’ll need to if they want to avoid another embarrassing defeat, because the New York Islanders have decided to play their best hockey of the year in the past 20 games. It means they’re likely to finish high on the sadness meter with one of the lowest draft positions for a non-playoff team, but for them it’s all about carrying some momentum into the off-seaosn for a better performance with largely the same group next year.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Anders Lee Brock Nelson Anthony Beauvillier
Zach Parize Mathew Barzal Kieffer Bellows
Josh Bailey Jean-Gabriel Pageau Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Ross Johnston

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Adam Pelech Ryan Pulock
Zdeno Chara Noah Dobson
Grant Hutton Andy Greene

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Ilya Sorokin Semyon Varlamov

