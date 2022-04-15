Canadiens vs. Islanders: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Islanders region: MSG+

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Nine months since his 2020-21 season came to an end in the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price is once more ready to take to the ice for the Montreal Canadiens.

The team he rejoins is about as far from a championship contender as it can get, and has just come off one of the poorest efforts of the season. But you can expect his presence alone to give the team a boost of confidence and surely to their desire to play a more effective game.

They’ll need to if they want to avoid another embarrassing defeat, because the New York Islanders have decided to play their best hockey of the year in the past 20 games. It means they’re likely to finish high on the sadness meter with one of the lowest draft positions for a non-playoff team, but for them it’s all about carrying some momentum into the off-seaosn for a better performance with largely the same group next year.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Ryan Poehling Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Paul Byron

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Anders Lee Brock Nelson Anthony Beauvillier Zach Parize Mathew Barzal Kieffer Bellows Josh Bailey Jean-Gabriel Pageau Kyle Palmieri Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Ross Johnston

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Adam Pelech Ryan Pulock Zdeno Chara Noah Dobson Grant Hutton Andy Greene