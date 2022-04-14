 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price’s fit with the transformed Canadiens

In today’s links, what Price’s return will mean, St. Louis visualizes himself back behind the Habs bench next season, Ylonen’s playmaking abilities, breakout performances of the year so far, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price is looking forward to getting back between the pipes with this version of the Canadiens. [Journal de Montreal]
  • But after missing the 2021-22 for personal reasons and long injuries, will he fit in with the new-look Habs? [Journal de Montreal]
  • What Price’s return to the lineup before the end of the season would mean for him and the team. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jesse Ylonen stands out for his playmaking abilities and effort level. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Martin St. Louis’ goal is to absolutely be behind the Habs bench for the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
  • Jonathan Drouin’s tenure with the Canadiens hasn’t been the smoothest but, for better or worse, they’re not splitting up any time soon. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Looking back as some of the best breakout performers of the 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]
  • Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA men’s hockey, announced his retirement at 76 years old. [ESPN]
  • In a hot Calder race, these are the top four players to watch. [The Hockey News]
  • Craig Conroy talks Johnny Gaudreau’s rise from college hotshot to NHL hotshot. [Sportsnet]
  • Undrafted Hobey Baker finalist Ben Meyers has signed with the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
  • A goal for Grandma!

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...