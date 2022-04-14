Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price is looking forward to getting back between the pipes with this version of the Canadiens. [Journal de Montreal]
- But after missing the 2021-22 for personal reasons and long injuries, will he fit in with the new-look Habs? [Journal de Montreal]
- What Price’s return to the lineup before the end of the season would mean for him and the team. [The Hockey Writers]
- Jesse Ylonen stands out for his playmaking abilities and effort level. [Montreal Gazette]
- Martin St. Louis’ goal is to absolutely be behind the Habs bench for the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
- Jonathan Drouin’s tenure with the Canadiens hasn’t been the smoothest but, for better or worse, they’re not splitting up any time soon. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Looking back as some of the best breakout performers of the 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]
- Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA men’s hockey, announced his retirement at 76 years old. [ESPN]
- In a hot Calder race, these are the top four players to watch. [The Hockey News]
- Craig Conroy talks Johnny Gaudreau’s rise from college hotshot to NHL hotshot. [Sportsnet]
- Undrafted Hobey Baker finalist Ben Meyers has signed with the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
- A goal for Grandma!
