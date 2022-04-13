 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal tries to stop the run of losses at two games.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The reassignment of Jesse Ylönen removed one creative offensive player from the lineup. That’s good news for the Laval Rocket as his skills transfer to the AHL team, but bad news for a Habs squad that has just four goals in its past two games. The fourth line now has more of a checking identity rather than the threat to test the opposition.

Both of those recent games were close, but the Canadiens have to thank Samuel Montembeault for keeping them in Monday’s game versus the Jets, as he needed to make some spectacular saves as the skaters were unable to prevent some great scoring chances against him.

Montembeault is once more the man tasked with holding down the fort, taking on a depleted Blue Jackets roster that nevertheless contains some dangerous offensive players. His play shouldn’t be as critical to the Habs’ chance of winning this game as he was in the last two, but hopefully the team in front of him can find a bit more offence to help him out this time.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Rem Pitlick
Tyler Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek Cole Sillinger Emil Bemstrom
Kent Johnson Justin Danforth Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eric Robinson Brendan Gaunce Carson Meyer

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist
Jake Bean Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Elvis Merzlikins Jean-Francois Berube

