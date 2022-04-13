Canadiens @ Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The reassignment of Jesse Ylönen removed one creative offensive player from the lineup. That’s good news for the Laval Rocket as his skills transfer to the AHL team, but bad news for a Habs squad that has just four goals in its past two games. The fourth line now has more of a checking identity rather than the threat to test the opposition.

Both of those recent games were close, but the Canadiens have to thank Samuel Montembeault for keeping them in Monday’s game versus the Jets, as he needed to make some spectacular saves as the skaters were unable to prevent some great scoring chances against him.

Montembeault is once more the man tasked with holding down the fort, taking on a depleted Blue Jackets roster that nevertheless contains some dangerous offensive players. His play shouldn’t be as critical to the Habs’ chance of winning this game as he was in the last two, but hopefully the team in front of him can find a bit more offence to help him out this time.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Rem Pitlick Tyler Pitlick Ryan Poehling Paul Byron

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov David Savard Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic Patrik Laine Jakub Voracek Cole Sillinger Emil Bemstrom Kent Johnson Justin Danforth Oliver Bjorkstrand Eric Robinson Brendan Gaunce Carson Meyer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist Jake Bean Nick Blankenburg