Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- By asking established players like Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher to refine their games, Martin St. Louis is setting the table for next season. [Montreal Gazette]
- St. Louis has always believed hockey IQ can be developed. [The Athletic]
- The new coach’s win-loss record may not be anything special, but there’s been a new fight in the team since he arrived. [RDS]
- David Savard sees bright future for the young guns on the Canadiens’ blue line. [Montreal Gazette]
- “Every game, I take a moment to look around and think how amazing it is.” Michael Pezzetta is keeping both feet firmly grounded. [La Presse]
- Jonathan Drouin has been placed on LTIR, which means the Habs now have enough cap space to activate Carey Price. [RDS]
- Reasons why this lost season isn’t a waste for the Canadiens. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Does the NHL have a loser point or a bonus point? Here’s why it’s not just a question of semantics. [The Athletic]
- Ten NCAA players with AHL—but not NHL—deals to keep your eyes on. [The Hockey News]
- Tage Thompson has quietly become one of the NHL’s most underrated goal scorers. [The Hockey News]
- Is there any correlation between late-season streaks—hot or cold—and playoff performance? [Daily Faceoff]
- A Kitchener, Ontario under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players used a racial slur allegedly against an opposing player. [CTV News]
