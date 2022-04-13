 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: St. Louis sets the table for 2022-23

In today’s links, how Martin St. Louis is setting his charges up for next year, David Savard sees a bright future for the team’s blueline, and ten NCAA players on AHL contracts to keep an eye on.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

Montréal Canadiens v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • By asking established players like Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher to refine their games, Martin St. Louis is setting the table for next season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • St. Louis has always believed hockey IQ can be developed. [The Athletic]
  • The new coach’s win-loss record may not be anything special, but there’s been a new fight in the team since he arrived. [RDS]
  • David Savard sees bright future for the young guns on the Canadiens’ blue line. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “Every game, I take a moment to look around and think how amazing it is.” Michael Pezzetta is keeping both feet firmly grounded. [La Presse]
  • Jonathan Drouin has been placed on LTIR, which means the Habs now have enough cap space to activate Carey Price. [RDS]
  • Reasons why this lost season isn’t a waste for the Canadiens. [A Winning Habit]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Does the NHL have a loser point or a bonus point? Here’s why it’s not just a question of semantics. [The Athletic]
  • Ten NCAA players with AHL—but not NHL—deals to keep your eyes on. [The Hockey News]
  • Tage Thompson has quietly become one of the NHL’s most underrated goal scorers. [The Hockey News]
  • Is there any correlation between late-season streaks—hot or cold—and playoff performance? [Daily Faceoff]
  • A Kitchener, Ontario under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players used a racial slur allegedly against an opposing player. [CTV News]

