 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Cannon fodder

The Canadiens get outclassed in Columbus.

By Patrik Bexell
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period

  • Montembeault give away behind the net, that could have resulted for the Jackets.
  • The refs doesn’t call a crosscheck, but do call the ‘too many men’ penalty.
  • Long pressure from the Jackets, and in the end 1-0 by Roslovic.
  • The same crosscheck that wasn’t called for the Jackets, is of course called for Montreal.
  • Good save, Sam!
  • Romanov with a good, clean, hit!

Second Period

  • Larceny, absolute larceny by Sam Montembeault. I guess Ohio State Police is on their way to the arena.
  • Armia with some kind of spinn-o-rama, the East German judge isn’t that impressed - 3.5.
  • Romanov to the box for hooking.
  • Montreal to the PowerKill™️
  • Phoeling with a great defensive read, and play.
  • Another big save by Montembeault, who is now keeping the game close.
  • I guess I just jinxed it, sorry.
  • Evans goes on a drive, and in the battle for the puck Hoffman takes a stupid penalty. Pure frustration.
  • Punisher of Pucks - Patrik Laine.
  • Power play goal! Ryan Phoeling tips in a Nick Suzuki shot. Montreal is on the board.

Third Period

  • Early power play chance for the Canadiens.
  • Suzuki saves the power play, with a good defensive play.
  • That was the power play.
  • Josh Anderson rings it off the post.
  • 4-1, out of nothing.
  • Romanov with a slap shot, puck is behind the goalie, but it doesn’t cross the line.
  • 5-1, directly after - off a quick counter attack.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) We say this a lot

2) It’s something worth exploring more

1) Playing the Wright way

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 74: Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...