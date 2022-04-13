Canadiens @ Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Cannon fodder

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
First Period
- Montembeault give away behind the net, that could have resulted for the Jackets.
- The refs doesn’t call a crosscheck, but do call the ‘too many men’ penalty.
- Long pressure from the Jackets, and in the end 1-0 by Roslovic.
- The same crosscheck that wasn’t called for the Jackets, is of course called for Montreal.
- Good save, Sam!
- Romanov with a good, clean, hit!
Second Period
- Larceny, absolute larceny by Sam Montembeault. I guess Ohio State Police is on their way to the arena.
- Armia with some kind of spinn-o-rama, the East German judge isn’t that impressed - 3.5.
- Romanov to the box for hooking.
- Montreal to the PowerKill™️
- Phoeling with a great defensive read, and play.
- Another big save by Montembeault, who is now keeping the game close.
- I guess I just jinxed it, sorry.
- Evans goes on a drive, and in the battle for the puck Hoffman takes a stupid penalty. Pure frustration.
- Punisher of Pucks - Patrik Laine.
- Power play goal! Ryan Phoeling tips in a Nick Suzuki shot. Montreal is on the board.
Third Period
- Early power play chance for the Canadiens.
- Suzuki saves the power play, with a good defensive play.
- That was the power play.
- Josh Anderson rings it off the post.
- 4-1, out of nothing.
- Romanov with a slap shot, puck is behind the goalie, but it doesn’t cross the line.
- 5-1, directly after - off a quick counter attack.
EOTP 3 Stars
