Canadiens @ Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Cannon fodder

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread.

First Period

Montembeault give away behind the net, that could have resulted for the Jackets.

The refs doesn’t call a crosscheck, but do call the ‘too many men’ penalty.

Long pressure from the Jackets, and in the end 1-0 by Roslovic.

The same crosscheck that wasn’t called for the Jackets, is of course called for Montreal.

Good save, Sam!

Romanov with a good, clean, hit!

Second Period

Larceny, absolute larceny by Sam Montembeault. I guess Ohio State Police is on their way to the arena.

Armia with some kind of spinn-o-rama, the East German judge isn’t that impressed - 3.5.

Romanov to the box for hooking.

Montreal to the PowerKill™️

Phoeling with a great defensive read, and play.

Another big save by Montembeault, who is now keeping the game close.

I guess I just jinxed it, sorry.

Evans goes on a drive, and in the battle for the puck Hoffman takes a stupid penalty. Pure frustration.

Punisher of Pucks - Patrik Laine.

Power play goal! Ryan Phoeling tips in a Nick Suzuki shot. Montreal is on the board.

Third Period

Early power play chance for the Canadiens.

Suzuki saves the power play, with a good defensive play.

That was the power play.

Josh Anderson rings it off the post.

4-1, out of nothing.

Romanov with a slap shot, puck is behind the goalie, but it doesn’t cross the line.

5-1, directly after - off a quick counter attack.

