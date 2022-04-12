Jake Allen, Justin Barron out for the rest of the season

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that defenceman Justin Barron and goaltender Jake Allen will miss the rest of the season. Both players are expected to be ready for next season’s training camp.

Est blessé à l’aine. Sa saison est terminée, mais il sera prêt pour le camp d’entraînement.



He has a groin injury. His season is over, but he’ll be ready for training camp. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2022

Allen suffered a groin injury in the team’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Barron’s ankle injury will not need surgery but he will not be able to return to the lineup, nor play for the Laval Rocket in the AHL playoffs.

Est blessé à une cheville, mais n’aura pas besoin d’être opéré. Sa saison est terminée, mais il sera prêt pour le camp d’entraînement.



He has an ankle injury that doesn’t require surgery. His season is over, but he’ll be ready for training camp. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2022

The two players join Jonathan Drouin among players who are out for the rest of the season.

This means that Samuel Montembeault will be the starter for the time being, with Cayden Primeau backing him up. Carey Price is also hopeful to return at some point this season.

The team also provided an update on the status of Emil Heineman. Heineman signed his entry-level contract last week, and was expected to sign a contract with the Rocket for the remainder of the season. He is in Montreal and being treated for an upper-body injury. There is no timeline to when he will be able to join the Rocket.

He's in Montreal being evaluated by team medical staff and treated for an upper-body injury. There’s no timeline for when he’ll play. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2022

The Canadiens and Rocket both have nine games remaining in their seasons. The Rocket are currently in a playoff position.