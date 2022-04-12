Bottom Six Minutes 73: One of those games

If the Montreal Canadiens played the same game with the same result as they did on Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets in October, November, December, or if there was anything at stake except for last place, it would be a mightily frustrating game.

Luckily, it wasn’t. The Canadiens were outshot and out-chanced, but it was a tie game midway through the third period, and they had every chance to come away with a point or two.

After the game Jesse Ylönen was sent down, and it is the right move considering he couldn’t really break into a bigger role than the fourth line despite some relative production from that spot in the lineup. He will now have a chance to get ready for the Laval Rocket’s playoff push and will join the team for Wednesday’s game in Rochester.

Christian Dvorak made a nice zone entry to set up Joel Armia’s goal to open the scoring, and he has been playing better as of late now that he has a more defined role.

Samuel Montembeault continued his strong play recently, making his first start after coming in relief for Jake Allen, who left Saturday’s game. He made 31 saves, and the game would have been more out of hand if not for a few great saves.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available via your podcast platform of choice. Jared Book is replacing Matt Drake, who is taking a few games off this week. Next up will be the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.