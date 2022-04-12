 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Building Momentum

Dvorak is finally settling in, PWHPA news, Matthews’ prolific season, the Caps, Penguins, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Christian Dvorak’s season, finding his rhythm after coming back from injury, and Martin St. Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs reassign Jesse Ylönen to the AHL. [Canadiens]
  • The fans chanting Samuel Montembeault’s name was a pretty special experience. [TVA]
  • There are a lot of coaches whose futures are uncertain, even if (like in the case of St. Louis) the situation is uncertain, but likely to be positive. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Jeff Petry, St. Louis, Justin Barron, Nick Suzuki’s moment with a fan, Carey Price’s return, and more. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The scandal surrounding the IceDogs of the OHL highlights hockey’s continuing issues. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Auston Matthews isn’t just scoring more than anyone else, he’s shooting more than everyone else too. [The Athletic]
  • Who will the Oilers entrust their net to come playoffs? [Sportsnet]
  • Contenders, pretenders, and whatever is happening in Detroit. [The Athletic]
  • Drew Doughty has had successful wrist surgery, and will be out the rest of the season. [Sportsnet | NHL | TSN]
  • Taking a look at the factors behind the Washington Capitals’ sharp uptick in play. [The Athletic]
  • John Cooper attributes his success to other coaches in his life. [Sportsnet]
  • The Penguins are in tough, but it’s never wise to doubt them. [The Hockey News | The Athletic]
  • Evgeni Malkin suspended for four games. [NHL]
  • The PWHPA will not be moving ahead with the PHF. [The Hockey News | TVA | The Athletic]

