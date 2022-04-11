Canadiens vs. Jets Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t prevent liftoff

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Let’s forget about the last time we faced off against the Jets.
- Especially you, Montembeault.
- Redemption time.
First period
- Monty’s almost caught out of position on the first shot he faced. Wakey, wakey, Sam.
- Good pace from both teams so far. This is the only game on the docket tonight so let’s make it a good one, fellas.
- Harris has been in the NHL for how long? Gotta be a veteran by now the way he plays.
- It’s game number 200 for Suzuki. You know the best way to celebrate that achievement don’t you, Nick? Winky face.
- Shots are tied at three with seven minutes left. I guess we won’t be enjoying a high-scoring affair tonight.
- Nice save by Monty on Lowry! Plan Redemption has begun.
Second period
- Armia shows off his hand-eye coordination, bats the puck out of the air and opens the scoring 29 seconds in! Or it was a fluke. That’s fine too.
- Montembeault’s saves just keep getting sweeter! What would you call that? A sliding splits glove save?
- How dare you score on Monty after that amazing save?! Just not cool, Barron. Not cool.
- Stastny puts the Jets up by one.
- Remember those great saves you were making, Monty? That was fun. Let’s do that again.
- There’s one!
- Anderson checks Morrissey and falls to the ice with Morrissey. Anderson can fall down after a check? He’s a little slow to get up and heads to the bench. Please just be tired, please just be tired.
- Monty my man! Plan Redemption indeed.
- Oh good, Anderson is back.
- Dubois gets called for holding Suzuki and off to our first power play we go. If we can’t hold him then neither can you.
Third period
- Pitlick slides headfirst into Hellebuyk’s net. Too bad he didn’t have the puck with him.
- Petry’s shot from the blueline is redirected by Anderson! That makes career goal #100 for Anderson and a tie game!
- Evans takes a stick to the face. I’m pretty sure that poor kid gets hit in the head more than any other player.
- So, does that mean we’re on the power play, you ask? No.
- Three-on-two and Svechnikov manages to get the puck out of his skates and in the net.
- Lowry hits the post before Monty follows it up with a save on Appleton.
- Jets seal the deal with an empty-netter.
- Clearly the only people fully on board with Plan Redemption were Montembeault, Armia and Anderson.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) I think that should count
2) Boosting his value for the off-season
1) He made some of the best offensive plays in the game
Loading comments...