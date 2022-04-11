Canadiens vs. Jets Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t prevent liftoff

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Let’s forget about the last time we faced off against the Jets.

Especially you, Montembeault.

Redemption time.

First period

Monty’s almost caught out of position on the first shot he faced. Wakey, wakey, Sam.

Good pace from both teams so far. This is the only game on the docket tonight so let’s make it a good one, fellas.

Harris has been in the NHL for how long? Gotta be a veteran by now the way he plays.

It’s game number 200 for Suzuki. You know the best way to celebrate that achievement don’t you, Nick? Winky face.

Shots are tied at three with seven minutes left. I guess we won’t be enjoying a high-scoring affair tonight.

Nice save by Monty on Lowry! Plan Redemption has begun.

Second period

Armia shows off his hand-eye coordination, bats the puck out of the air and opens the scoring 29 seconds in! Or it was a fluke. That’s fine too.

Montembeault’s saves just keep getting sweeter! What would you call that? A sliding splits glove save?

How dare you score on Monty after that amazing save?! Just not cool, Barron. Not cool.

Stastny puts the Jets up by one.

Remember those great saves you were making, Monty? That was fun. Let’s do that again.

There’s one!

Anderson checks Morrissey and falls to the ice with Morrissey. Anderson can fall down after a check? He’s a little slow to get up and heads to the bench. Please just be tired, please just be tired.

Monty my man! Plan Redemption indeed.

Oh good, Anderson is back.

Dubois gets called for holding Suzuki and off to our first power play we go. If we can’t hold him then neither can you.

Third period

Pitlick slides headfirst into Hellebuyk’s net. Too bad he didn’t have the puck with him.

Petry’s shot from the blueline is redirected by Anderson! That makes career goal #100 for Anderson and a tie game!

Evans takes a stick to the face. I’m pretty sure that poor kid gets hit in the head more than any other player.

So, does that mean we’re on the power play, you ask? No.

Three-on-two and Svechnikov manages to get the puck out of his skates and in the net.

Lowry hits the post before Monty follows it up with a save on Appleton.

Jets seal the deal with an empty-netter.

Clearly the only people fully on board with Plan Redemption were Montembeault, Armia and Anderson.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I think that should count

2) Boosting his value for the off-season

1) He made some of the best offensive plays in the game