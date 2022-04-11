 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can Caufield keep his streak alive on home ice?

By Justin Blades
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens - Game Three Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Despite one of their top offensive players, Mark Scheifele, missing tonight’s game with an injury, the Winnipeg Jets will still send out plenty of dangerous players versus the Montreal Canadiens. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Nikolaj Ehlers all have at least 25 goals. Connor paces them all with 42, and an equal number of assists, leading the team in both categories.

To counter them, the Canadiens need to find goals from several sources, so the bottom three lines and the defence will need to be involved in the action. The team couldn’t muster enough offence to match the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, seeing their rival clinch a playoff spot in that game. The Habs will try again to affect a team’s playoff aspirations this evening, with a chance to drop the Jets’ chances from extremely unlikely to practically impossible.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Tyler Pitlick Ryan Poehling Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Jordan Harris Corey Schueneman

Goalenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Evgeny Svechnikov
Morgan Barron Paul Stastny Nikolaj Ehlers
Zach Sanford Adam Lowry Mason Appleton
Mikey Eyssimont Dominic Toninato Adam Brooks

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Josh Morrissey Dylan DeMelo
Nate Schmidt Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg Brenden Dillon

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

