Canadiens vs. Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Despite one of their top offensive players, Mark Scheifele, missing tonight’s game with an injury, the Winnipeg Jets will still send out plenty of dangerous players versus the Montreal Canadiens. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Nikolaj Ehlers all have at least 25 goals. Connor paces them all with 42, and an equal number of assists, leading the team in both categories.

To counter them, the Canadiens need to find goals from several sources, so the bottom three lines and the defence will need to be involved in the action. The team couldn’t muster enough offence to match the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, seeing their rival clinch a playoff spot in that game. The Habs will try again to affect a team’s playoff aspirations this evening, with a chance to drop the Jets’ chances from extremely unlikely to practically impossible.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson Tyler Pitlick Ryan Poehling Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov David Savard Jordan Harris Corey Schueneman

Goalenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Evgeny Svechnikov Morgan Barron Paul Stastny Nikolaj Ehlers Zach Sanford Adam Lowry Mason Appleton Mikey Eyssimont Dominic Toninato Adam Brooks

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Josh Morrissey Dylan DeMelo Nate Schmidt Neal Pionk Dylan Samberg Brenden Dillon