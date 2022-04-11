 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: The love affair between Cole Caufield and Montreal

In today’s links, Caufield’s personality is shining through and people love it, would the Habs be in the playoffs if they had St. Louis all season, Petry’s goal is to simply be better, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Being a great player on the ice is what everyone looks for. Having a great personality off the ice is a bonus. Put two-and-two together and you have Cole Caufield. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Would the Canadiens have had a chance to win the Stanley Cup if Martin St. Louis coached all season? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
  • Jeff Petry’s goal is simple, to be better than he has been this season. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Just because Jake Allen is out with another injury doesn’t mean Carey Price will be minding the net against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Mike Hoffman’s power play, Jordan Harris’ performance, and Christian Dvorak’s role. [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Calgary Flames are primed to go deep into the playoffs. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Back in full action, Edmonton’s 24-hour hockey marathon charity challenge raised over $400,000 for young adults with cancer. [CTV News]
  • NHL Hall of Famer Mike Bossy filled the net with style back in the day. [Toronto Star]
  • Matty Beniers will be the next top prospect to jump from the University of Michigan to the NHL after being signed by the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. [TSN]
  • Smile...

