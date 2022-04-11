Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Being a great player on the ice is what everyone looks for. Having a great personality off the ice is a bonus. Put two-and-two together and you have Cole Caufield. [Journal de Montreal]
- Would the Canadiens have had a chance to win the Stanley Cup if Martin St. Louis coached all season? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- Jeff Petry’s goal is simple, to be better than he has been this season. [Journal de Montreal]
- Just because Jake Allen is out with another injury doesn’t mean Carey Price will be minding the net against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. [Journal de Montreal]
- Mike Hoffman’s power play, Jordan Harris’ performance, and Christian Dvorak’s role. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames are primed to go deep into the playoffs. [The Hockey Writers]
- Back in full action, Edmonton’s 24-hour hockey marathon charity challenge raised over $400,000 for young adults with cancer. [CTV News]
- NHL Hall of Famer Mike Bossy filled the net with style back in the day. [Toronto Star]
- Matty Beniers will be the next top prospect to jump from the University of Michigan to the NHL after being signed by the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. [TSN]
