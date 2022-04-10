 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin undergoes surgery, will be ready for training camp

In today’s links, news on Drouin, Jake Allen’s injury status, Riley Kidney hopes to be a Hab, and more

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: MAR 21 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jonathan Drouin has had wrist surgery, with a recovery period expected to be several months. He should be ready for training camp in the fall. [Sportsnet]
  • Jake Allen’s injury will be re-evaluated today:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Teams clinching playoff berths in yesterday’s action were the New York Rangers and, annoyingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs with their win over Montreal. [NHL.com]
  • Bob Cole discusses his legendary career ahead of receiving his lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. [Sportsnet]
  • Former NHLer Sergei Varlamov is in Ukraine, determined to defend his country. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...