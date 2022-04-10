Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jonathan Drouin has had wrist surgery, with a recovery period expected to be several months. He should be ready for training camp in the fall. [Sportsnet]
- Jake Allen’s injury will be re-evaluated today:
#Habs Martin St. Louis says Jake Allen's lower-body injury will be re-evaluated tomorrow.— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 10, 2022
- “I want to sign a contract with the Montreal Canadiens,” says prospect Riley Kidney. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- He may not be getting an ELC, but Brett Stapley ended his collegiate career with an empty-net goal to help secure the NCAA title for the University of Denver. [The Denver Post]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Teams clinching playoff berths in yesterday’s action were the New York Rangers and, annoyingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs with their win over Montreal. [NHL.com]
- Bob Cole discusses his legendary career ahead of receiving his lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. [Sportsnet]
- Former NHLer Sergei Varlamov is in Ukraine, determined to defend his country. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...