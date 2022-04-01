Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- In the wake of his first professional contract, what lies ahead for Joshua Roy? [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Roy’s contract represents a vote of confidence in the youngster by the organization. [Journal de Montreal]
- Roy will hopefully prove to be the exception to the Canadiens’ recent poor track record when drafting Francophones. [La Presse]
- Three free agents that the Habs could look at this summer. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Melnyk era began with great promise. There’s still the opportunity to accomplish those dreams. [32 Thoughts]
- Having topped 20 goals in a season for the first time in his career, Phillip Danault is surprising even the Los Angeles Kings with his offensive production. [RDS]
- The Vezina Trophy is New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin’s to lose. [The Hockey News]
- How player development staffs help prospects reach the NHL. [Daily Faceoff]
- Will the NHL ever address its officiating problem? [Daily Faceoff]
- Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller will be out for 4-6 months with a broken leg. [TSN]
- Nazem Kadri’s next contract will be a big one, regardless of where he goes. But for now, the forward is just focusing on a potential championship run with the Colorado Avalanche. [The Hockey News]
- General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will almost certainly need to thread the needle between rebuilding and rebooting in order to prolong the Winnipeg Jets’ contention window. [The Hockey News]
- A Black minor hockey player in Gatineau says he has been the target of repeated on-ice racial taunts this past season. League officials say that little can be done if on-ice officials do not witness the incidents. [CBC]
- Too many stories of parents gone wild. Too many stories of referees, often teenagers, harassed. Too many incidents of sexual abuse and hazing. Too many reports of appalling racism. Hockey’s dark side will take years to address. [Toronto Star]
