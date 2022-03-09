 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

We could be in for a late-night barn-burner in Vancouver.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens @ Vancouver Canucks

How to watch

Start time: 10:52 PM EST / 7:52 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Canucks region: Sportsnet Pacific
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

If you’ve been preparing yourself for a late night, it got even later today with the announcement that the game would start just before 11:00 PM Eastern Time as it’s part of a double-header on TNT’s signature night. The network is hoping for no overlap between this game and the first one that has the Washington Capitals visiting the Edmonton Oilers.

Once the match between Connor McDavid and Alexander Ovechkin concludes at Rogers Place, we may be in for an even higher-scoring affair at Rogers Arena (it’s hard to keep all of those corporate buildings straight sometimes). The Canadiens have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games; the Canucks in seven of their last eight.

Since February 17 when both teams began these incredible runs, J.T. Miller has been one of the top producers in the league, while Elias Pettersson is quietly having an excellent performance as well. Pettersson is tied with the dynamic duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in that three-week stretch, with 12 points, and there’s nothing to suggest that any of these players are going to slow down any time soon.

While the promise of lots of goals is great, the very best news is that Jake Evans is able to make his return just a few days after sustaining his latest concussion. It obviously wasn’t a severe one, which is always the worry for a player who has a history of such brain injuries. Paul Byron will join him in returning to the lineup as well.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Rem Pitlick
Paul Byron Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Vancouver Canucks projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tanner Pearson J.T. Miller Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander Elias Pettersson Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin Bo Horvat Alex Chiasson
Matthew Highore Juho Lammikko Tyler Motte

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt Travis Hamonic

Starter Backup
Thatcher Demko Jaroslav Halak

