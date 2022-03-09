Canadiens @ Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 10:52 PM EST / 7:52 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Canucks region: Sportsnet Pacific
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct
If you’ve been preparing yourself for a late night, it got even later today with the announcement that the game would start just before 11:00 PM Eastern Time as it’s part of a double-header on TNT’s signature night. The network is hoping for no overlap between this game and the first one that has the Washington Capitals visiting the Edmonton Oilers.
Once the match between Connor McDavid and Alexander Ovechkin concludes at Rogers Place, we may be in for an even higher-scoring affair at Rogers Arena (it’s hard to keep all of those corporate buildings straight sometimes). The Canadiens have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games; the Canucks in seven of their last eight.
Since February 17 when both teams began these incredible runs, J.T. Miller has been one of the top producers in the league, while Elias Pettersson is quietly having an excellent performance as well. Pettersson is tied with the dynamic duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in that three-week stretch, with 12 points, and there’s nothing to suggest that any of these players are going to slow down any time soon.
While the promise of lots of goals is great, the very best news is that Jake Evans is able to make his return just a few days after sustaining his latest concussion. It obviously wasn’t a severe one, which is always the worry for a player who has a history of such brain injuries. Paul Byron will join him in returning to the lineup as well.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Cole Caufield
|Nick Suzuki
|Josh Anderson
|Mike Hoffman
|Laurent Dauphin
|Brendan Gallagher
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Jake Evans
|Rem Pitlick
|Paul Byron
|Ryan Poehling
|Joel Armia
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Brett Kulak
|Jeff Petry
|Alexander Romanov
|Ben Chiarot
|Kale Clague
|Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Samuel Montembeault
|Cayden Primeau
Vancouver Canucks projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Tanner Pearson
|J.T. Miller
|Brock Boeser
|Nils Hoglander
|Elias Pettersson
|Conor Garland
|Vasily Podkolzin
|Bo Horvat
|Alex Chiasson
|Matthew Highore
|Juho Lammikko
|Tyler Motte
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Tyler Myers
|Quinn Hughes
|Luke Schenn
|Brad Hunt
|Travis Hamonic
Defencemen
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Thatcher Demko
|Jaroslav Halak
