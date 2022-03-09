Canadiens @ Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 10:52 PM EST / 7:52 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Canucks region: Sportsnet Pacific

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

If you’ve been preparing yourself for a late night, it got even later today with the announcement that the game would start just before 11:00 PM Eastern Time as it’s part of a double-header on TNT’s signature night. The network is hoping for no overlap between this game and the first one that has the Washington Capitals visiting the Edmonton Oilers.

Once the match between Connor McDavid and Alexander Ovechkin concludes at Rogers Place, we may be in for an even higher-scoring affair at Rogers Arena (it’s hard to keep all of those corporate buildings straight sometimes). The Canadiens have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games; the Canucks in seven of their last eight.

Since February 17 when both teams began these incredible runs, J.T. Miller has been one of the top producers in the league, while Elias Pettersson is quietly having an excellent performance as well. Pettersson is tied with the dynamic duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in that three-week stretch, with 12 points, and there’s nothing to suggest that any of these players are going to slow down any time soon.

While the promise of lots of goals is great, the very best news is that Jake Evans is able to make his return just a few days after sustaining his latest concussion. It obviously wasn’t a severe one, which is always the worry for a player who has a history of such brain injuries. Paul Byron will join him in returning to the lineup as well.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Rem Pitlick Paul Byron Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Vancouver Canucks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tanner Pearson J.T. Miller Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander Elias Pettersson Conor Garland Vasily Podkolzin Bo Horvat Alex Chiasson Matthew Highore Juho Lammikko Tyler Motte

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Oliver Ekman-Larsson Tyler Myers Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn Brad Hunt Travis Hamonic