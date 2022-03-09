Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes offers his thoughts on the Trade Deadline and Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet]
- Chantal Machabée is convinced that the Canadiens will continue to hire qualified women for key positions within the organization. [RDS]
- Indeed, 50% of Senior Vice Presidents and 55% of head office employees at Groupe CH are women. [Montreal Canadiens]
- “I think the biggest change is the philosophy of the team,” said Alex Burrows. “Players are having a lot of fun playing in the new system.” [La Presse]
- What would be the best destination for Ben Chiarot? [RDS]
- Is Shea Weber (and his contract) also a potential deadline chip? [RDS]
- Was Brendan Gallagher’s contract extension a mistake? [Journal de Montreal]
- José Théodore talks about the significance of the rookie dinner. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The 25 most powerful women in hockey: 2022 edition. [Sportsnet]
- The New Jersey Devils will not be offering a new contract to P.K. Subban this offseason, making him a likely UFA and a possible rental candidate for the Trade Deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Who are the Blake Colemans and Barclay Goodrows of the 2022 NHL trade deadline? [The Athletic]
- What will Patrik Laine’s next contract look like? [The Hockey News (Podcast)]
- Émilie Castonguay, a pioneer in spite of humbleness. [La Presse]
- What role will Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane play in the Chicago Blackhawks’ future? [The Hockey News]
- Pending UFA Hampus Lindholm is becoming a top deadline trade target. [Daily Faceoff]
- Sophomore surges and slumps across the NHL. [ProHockeyTalk]
