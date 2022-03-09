 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: A Q&A with Kent Hughes

In today’s links, Eric Engels sits down with the Canadiens general manager, the team (and the league) recognizes International Women’s Day, and looking for the Goodrows and Colemans of this year’s trade deadline.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kent Hughes offers his thoughts on the Trade Deadline and Martin St. Louis. [Sportsnet]
  • Chantal Machabée is convinced that the Canadiens will continue to hire qualified women for key positions within the organization. [RDS]
  • Indeed, 50% of Senior Vice Presidents and 55% of head office employees at Groupe CH are women. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • “I think the biggest change is the philosophy of the team,” said Alex Burrows. “Players are having a lot of fun playing in the new system.” [La Presse]
  • What would be the best destination for Ben Chiarot? [RDS]
  • Is Shea Weber (and his contract) also a potential deadline chip? [RDS]
  • Was Brendan Gallagher’s contract extension a mistake? [Journal de Montreal]
  • José Théodore talks about the significance of the rookie dinner. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

