Tuesday Habs Headlines: Returns

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Rookie Dinner and a handful of injured players return to the Habs together. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens | Twitter]
Merci à Joel Edmundson (via Instagram) qui nous a donné un peu de détails sur le souper des recrues du #CH à Vancouver ! #rds pic.twitter.com/KeBcseMFbj— Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 7, 2022
- Hockey is usually a family affair, but that’s even more the case for the Pitlick brothers, Rem and Rhett, who both find themselves in the Canadiens organization. [Canadiens]
- ICYMI, Jeff Petry is out with an upper body injury. [Sportsnet | Twitter]
Jeff Petry is wearing a no-contact jersey at practice. He's day-to-day with an upper-body injury.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2022
Jake Evans, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak are also practicing with no-contact jerseys.
Jake Allen is back at practice as well.
- Speculation on Petry, Shea Weber, and the Habs’ plans going into the deadline. [The Hockey News]
- Why the hiring of Adam Nicholas shows signs of modernization, Weber’s future, Emil Heineman, Petry, and more. [The Athletic | La Presse]
- Devante Smith-Pelly has earned his spot on the Rocket. [TVA]
- Kaiden Guhle’s calmness under pressure is earning him as much respect as his play. [La Presse]
- Daniel and Henrik Sedin talk about Alex Burrows and Martin St-Louis. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jaromir Jagr announced that his Kladno Knights will play their final game in a bigger arena as a fundraiser for displaced Ukranian families. It’s a cause very close to his heart. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
- The NHL has ceased contact with their KHL counterparts. [Sportsnet |
- While he does not think Putin would care if Russian players are barred from the NHL, Russian foreign and security policies expert and professor Sergey Radchenko does think it will become increasingly difficult for them to speak out against the war without repercussions. [TSN]
- Dmitri Khristich, the all-time leading scorer among Ukranian born players in the NHL, speaks about the situation. [The Athletic]
- The support shown by both Albertan hockey teams and their fans happens to coincide with the Capitals’ (and Alex Ovechkin’s) trip west. [Sportsnet]
- Frederique Guay, Justine St-Martin, Melody Daoust, Isabelle Ethier, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Claude Guillet, and Elizabeth Rancourt will take over TVA Sports coverage to celebrate International Women’s Day. [Twitter]
Demain, TVA Sports célèbre la Journée internationale des droits des femmes. Voyez @frederiqueguay à JiC, @StmJustine animera la match Knights/Flyers, @melodaoust15, @isabelleethier, @Bettez24 et @Guillet_CLaude l'analyseront et @elitvasports sera à la barre de L'après-match LNH pic.twitter.com/NGtriOR5I9— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 7, 2022
- Noelle Needham shares her story, which took her from player to front office. [Sportsnet]
- P.K. Subban won’t be re-signed by the Devils, and will likely be moved at the deadline. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | The Hockey News |
- Unbothered by living in Ovechkin’s shadow, Nicklas Backstrom is quietly approaching 1,000 points. [NHL]
- Kyle Dubas is in for a challenging deadline. [TSN]
- Could Marc-Andre Fleury be a fit with the Leafs? [Yahoo Sports]
- The Red Wings placed alternate captain Danny DeKyser on waivers on his birthday. [Yahoo Sports]
- If the Sens are willing to part with him, goalie Anton Forsberg could be the prize of the trade deadline. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Ducks may not be open to it, but should they be, Rickard Rakell would be a positive addition to many teams. [NBC Sports]
- The NHL is bringing back the reverse retro jerseys back next season. [The Hockey News]
