Jeff Petry day-to-day with an upper-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Jeff Petry is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Petry wore a no-contact jersey at practice on Monday in Vancouver. The team is staying there until their game against the Canucks on Wednesday.

He played over 22 minutes in the team’s win on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. He has missed seven games this season.

Also at practice were injured players Jake Evans, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Jonathan Drouin, and Christian Dvorak. All of them were in non-contact jerseys per the team. Goaltender Jake Allen also practiced.

Of that group, only Edmundson is a possibility to play the team’s game in Wednesday. The rest are likely with the team because of their extended time in Vancouver before they return home to face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

If Petry and Edmundson are not able to play, Corey Schueneman would draw into the lineup.